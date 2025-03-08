In an industry where digital transformation is reshaping the landscape, Abigail Opiah has carved out a unique space at the intersection of tech, media, and storytelling. From covering breaking news and long-form investigative pieces to reporting on biometrics, data centers, and AI, she has built a reputation for insightful journalism that bridges technology and society.

As a journalist and documentary filmmaker, Abigail has also shined a spotlight on Nigeria’s cultural and tourism potential, with projects like IJGB: The Detty December Story capturing the vibrancy of Lagos and its economic impact. Beyond her reporting, she is an advocate for diversity in media, particularly for Black women in tech journalism.

In this interview with founding editor Lehlé Baldé, Abigail shares her perspectives on the role of tech journalism in shaping economic policies, the future of digital infrastructure in Africa, and the key skills young journalists need to stay relevant in a fast-evolving media landscape.

Your journey in journalism spans breaking news, long-form features, and now tech reporting. Given the rapid digital transformation happening globally, how do you see tech journalism shaping economic policies and business strategies, especially in emerging markets like Nigeria?

Tech journalism plays a very important role in shaping economic policies and business strategies, especially in emerging markets like Nigeria, where digital transformation is accelerating. This is done by analysing and reporting on trends such as fintech innovations, AI adoption, and digital infrastructure expansion.

For policymakers, well-researched tech reporting can highlight gaps in regulation, cybersecurity risks, and opportunities for digital inclusion. For instance, coverage of Nigeria’s fintech boom has pushed regulators to create clearer frameworks for startups, balancing innovation with consumer protection.

On the business side, tech journalism helps companies anticipate market shifts and adapt strategies accordingly. Reports on the rise of mobile payments, for example, have encouraged traditional banks to accelerate digital banking efforts. Coverage on the adoption of biometric e-gates have pushed emerging markets to follow suit. Similarly, coverage of global supply chain trends can guide local manufacturers on technology investments that enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

The tech industry remains male-dominated, and representation of Black women in tech journalism is even more limited. What practical steps do you think media houses and tech firms can take to bridge this diversity gap, and how has your own journey influenced your perspective on inclusion?

The lack of Black women in tech journalism is a multi-layered issue that requires both structural and cultural shifts. To bridge this diversity gap, media houses and tech firms must take intentional, practical steps such as expanding recruitment pipelines to actively seek talent from diverse backgrounds.

They should also be creating structured programs where established journalists and tech professionals mentor and sponsor Black women looking to enter the field.

Inclusive storytelling and editorial representation matters. This point was the very reason I decided to create a documentary that showcases Lagos’ best bits. There should also be equity in career progression.

My own journey has reinforced the importance of representation. Having navigated spaces where I was often one of the few Black women, I’ve seen firsthand how inclusion goes beyond just hiring—it’s about ensuring that diverse perspectives are valued and heard. Seeing more Black women in tech journalism not only provides role models for the next generation but also enriches the storytelling and perspectives within the industry. True inclusion happens when diversity is not just a checkbox but a fundamental part of how organisations operate and tell stories.

Your work in documentary filmmaking highlights the intersection between culture, society, and global perceptions of Nigeria. With IJGB: The Detty December Story, you captured the economic and tourism potential of Lagos. How do you think Nigeria can better leverage its cultural appeal for economic growth?

Nigeria’s cultural appeal is one of its strongest economic assets, and leveraging it for sustainable growth requires a strategic approach that integrates tourism, entertainment, and global branding. IJGB: The Detty December Story highlights how events, nightlife, and heritage drive significant economic activity, and I believe Nigeria can maximize this potential if certain steps are followed.

The government must invest in better infrastructure, from airports to roads and hospitality services, to support the influx of tourists during peak seasons like Detty December. Streamlining visa processes for African and diaspora travelers would also make Nigeria more accessible.

Collaborations between private investors, media, and government agencies can create sustainable tourism ecosystems. Events like Afrobeats concerts, art exhibitions, and fashion weeks should be scaled up with structured funding, sponsorships, and global marketing campaigns.

Nigeria has already made a mark with Afrobeats, Nollywood, and fashion. However, we need better storytelling and branding to position Lagos as a global cultural hub, similar to what Rio de Janeiro has done with Carnival or what Dubai has done with luxury tourism.

Beyond large-scale events, Nigeria should develop structured tourism packages that include culinary experiences, historical tours, and community-driven festivals. This would ensure that both urban and rural areas benefit economically.

Social media and streaming platforms have played a huge role in spreading Nigerian culture globally. Leveraging digital platforms to market tourism experiences, through influencer partnerships, virtual tours, and documentary films, can significantly boost Nigeria’s visibility.

Through IJGB: The Detty December Story, I’ve seen firsthand how much the world is curious about Nigeria’s vibrancy. If we create a more structured ecosystem around cultural tourism, Nigeria has the potential to be a leading global destination, not just for the diaspora but for travelers seeking an authentic and dynamic experience.

Young journalists often struggle with navigating an industry that is evolving due to AI, digital media, and changing audience habits. What key skills or mindset shifts do you think the next generation of journalists should embrace to remain relevant in this digital-first world?

I think young journalists need to embrace key skills like digital literacy, multimedia storytelling, data analysis, and social media marketing. Agility, research, fact-checking, and using AI responsibly are growing rapidly in importance. As for mindset shifts, they should stay adaptable, open to experimentation, and entrepreneurial. Always learning, being audience-conscious, and maintaining transparency are crucial. Journos should value authenticity and continue exploring emerging trends like digital ethics and new platforms to engage audiences effectively. I covered a story last year about a deekfake detection tool that wouldn’t have existed if technology wasn’t evolving. I flew to Vietnam to visit an AI lab and wrote an article about it which wouldn’t have been on my agenda 7 years ago. All this to say, keep a look out for new things. Journalism is essentially like bringing good gist to your family group chat on WhatsApp first!

Tech journalism often focuses on innovation, but in markets like Africa, digital infrastructure gaps remain a major challenge. From your experience covering biometrics, data centers, and cloud computing, what do you think are the biggest hurdles Africa faces in achieving true digital transformation?

Digital transformation in Africa faces unique challenges. First, infrastructure is a major hurdle, with unreliable power grids, limited broadband, and inconsistent mobile networks being key issues. There are also regulatory challenges and affordability concerns. Overall, addressing these gaps is critical for achieving true digital transformation in the region.

There’s also limited investment, especially for local tech startups and large firms in scaling digital projects. Regulatory and policy frameworks often lag behind technological advancements. This disconnect can slow down the adoption of new technologies and create an environment where innovative solutions are stifled by outdated or unclear guidelines. It also trickles down to other sectors like the music industry and agriculture, plus so much more.

With over seven years in journalism and recognition like the IM100 Award, you’ve built a strong reputation in media. Looking back, what were some pivotal career decisions that shaped your path, and what advice would you give young professionals trying to carve a niche in their industries?

Deciding to put my dreams of becoming a new anchor to the side and going after a career as a tech journalist was the main thing that shaped my journey. Most of the people on my MA course landed jobs in big broadcasting houses in the UK, but I don’t regret applying for a startup company and tailoring my craft to focus on tech instead of general news. When you are in a smaller publication, you get to do more, be in charge quicker and make independent decisions that help you become better at your craft. The trust is there because you’re working in a small team where it feels like a collaboration rather than assignments handed to you that you must complete. Be open to learning new things. When I landed my first tech journo job, I had no clue what cloud computing was or a data centre for that matter. I learnt along the way and the company trusted in my abilities to do so.

Your work spans multiple industries like tech, media, and filmmaking. How do you manage to balance these different roles, and do you see a point where they all merge into a single, larger mission for you?

Honestly, some days I don’t feel like I am balancing it all and other days I feel like I am. I divide my day into three parts and put in the same amount of hours into each project so that I know I have achieved something in each department for the day. Some days, one will need more attention than the other, but I try to make up for the slack on the weekends. It’s hard but I’m dedicated. My dream would be to create a docu-series for Netflix or Prime on the ins and outs of data centres. It’s interesting to me that I have conversations with people who use every technology under the sun and still don’t know their data is being stored in these servers.

Looking ahead, what are some emerging trends in tech and digital infrastructure that young African entrepreneurs and innovators should be paying close attention to, especially as they build businesses for the future?

Key trends to consider include mobile-first ecosystems, fintech, cloud computing adoption, data centre growth, AI, automation, and blockchain technology. IoT and renewable energy solutions are also critical, along with developing fibre networks and smart cities.

With widespread mobile penetration, mobile innovations, payments, and connectivity are crucial. The fintech sector offers opportunities with mobile banking, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain transparency.

Growth in local data centres, edge data centres, hyperscalers and cloud-based SaaS solutions. These can optimize operations and create new business models.

Key into agriculture, health, and energy sectors for better resource management. Tech adoption in agriculture, education, and healthcare. Solar and wind power are also vital for digital infrastructure.

