A new survey has found that sending wishes and messages to loved ones can bring joy and happiness. The research, conducted by Jude Steven, a Nigerian psychologist, found that sending positive messages can lead to an increase in positive emotions.

This was made known in a webinar set up to assess the various benefits and effects of sending wishes and messages to loved ones as well as websites to readily access these wishes and messages such as wishesgenerator.com and other similar websites.

“Our findings suggest that sending positive messages to loved ones can be a simple and effective way to boost your own mood,” said Steven, survey lead in a statement.

“It’s a small act of kindness that can have a big impact on your happiness.”

The study surveyed participants over the course of four weeks. During that time, participants were asked to send either positive or neutral messages to loved ones.

The researchers found that those who sent positive messages experienced an increase in positive emotions, while those who sent neutral messages did not.

“Sending positive messages is a way to show your loved ones that you care about them,” he said.