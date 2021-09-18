Steak Sandwich with arugula

Ingredients

1/2

small red onion, thinly sliced

3 tbsp.

fresh lemon juice, divided

Kosher salt and pepper

2 tbsp.

balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp.

whole-grain mustard

1/2 tbsp.

Dijon mustard

1 1/4 lb.

hanger steak, trimmed

4

small ciabatta rolls, split

1

bunch arugula, thick stems discarded

1 tbsp.

olive oil

1 oz.

Parmesan cheese, shaved

Directions

Heat grill to medium-high. In a small bowl, toss onion with 2 tablespoons lemon juice and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Let sit, tossing occasionally, until ready to use.

In a second bowl, whisk together vinegar and mustards. Season steak with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and grill to desired doneness, basting with vinegar mixture during the last 3 minutes of cooking, 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium depending on thickness of steak. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest at least 5 minutes before slicing.

Grill rolls until lightly charred and toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. In a bowl, toss arugula with oil, remaining tablespoon of lemon juice and a pinch each of salt and pepper, then toss with Parmesan. Arrange steak and arugula salad on top of rolls, then top with marinated onions, leaving any juices behind in bowl.