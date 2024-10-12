Stability and Sustenance CEO Harps on importance of skills, personal values in career development

Judith Onwerumaru, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stability and Sustenance business platform, has outlined the numerous importance of leveraging on skills and personal values in career development.

Judith gave the advice recently at a business reception in Surrey, London where African entrepreneurs brainstormed on how to establish and grow their businesses beyond the shores of the continent while penetrating the United Kingdom market for income multiplication.

In terms of skill, the CEO advised skill identification, investment in continuous skill upgrade, joining a professional network and supportive community and finally application of skillset in areas where necessary and needed are extremely important for career growth and advancement.

She recommended entrepreneurs to prioritise honesty, fairness, efficient service or product delivery while determined to succeed beyond failures and challenges even as they strive to balance work and family life.

“Someone once said Google and YouTube are universities on their own. You can learn any and everything skill online to advance your career. You can also join supportive community like our very own Stability and Sustenance business platform where we guarantee continuous training and mentoring to assist you achieve your dream of a successful business owner,” Judith explained.

“The CEO continued that, “while staying true to your personal values which is influenced by your strong beliefs and principles, fine tune your brand for the international market either as an individual or business so that when opportunities come, they meet you prepared, and if you want to be extra, go the extra mile!”

Other panelists at the Business Reception were Melody Fidel, Founder of Stability and Sustenance; Cynthia Ofori-Boahene, Businesswoman; Eliot Page, Digital Marketing Manager; Gumboreshumba Derera, Media and Marketing Specialist; Reon Herbert Parrie, Guiness World Record Holder and Bukola Jaiyeola, Host of the Business Reception with Bukola.

