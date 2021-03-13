Some of our favourite women’s wear looks from the premiere of Coming 2 America sequel

For most of us, the Coming 2 America movie would forever be an all-time classic. The Romantic Comedy film which first screened on June 29, 1988, and directed by John Landis, was an original story created by Eddie Murphy. Eddie, who plays the lead role as Akeem Joffer, the crowned prince of a fictional African nation, Zamunda, features with co-stars Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headly, and John Amos.
Fast forward to three decades and a few years later, a sequel to the age-long and very anticipated film was announced through a teaser video, informing us about its release featuring same veteran characters including the likes of Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor, and Wesley Snipes, all directed by the talented Craig Brewer.
To us Nigerians and generally Africans, this movie is phenomenal because it not only explores our culture and heritage, but also correctly plays with loads of humour, the significance of African tradition in an effortless light. Imagine our excitement when it was announced on February 24, 2021, that it would premiere in Filmhouse Cinemas, March 5th, with African Royalty as its theme. The excitement was surreal because this was providing an opportunity for us to have a good time viewing, socializing while also maintaining the Covid-19 protocols, and watching our favourite celebrities show us how to make an arrival in some of our pop fashion brands.
In no order, you would find some of our best celebrity looks below, with credits to fashion stylists, photographers and makeup artists who showed up to grace the red carpet in style and outstanding fashionable pieces.
Beverly Naya
Designer: WeizdhurmFranklyn
Makeup: FlawlessFacesByJane
Photographer: Tobi Olaoja
Bridget Chigbufue
Designer: Ufuoma Erhaboh
Accessories: Wowaccessories
Stylist: UFUOMA Erhaboh x Bridget Chigbufue
Wofai Fada
Designer: Adetoke Oluwo, SGTCCLOTHING.
Stylist: StyleTerritory
Photographer: Ovia_Reflex
Chinonso Arugbayi
Designer: Olabisi Odunne
Stylist: Stylepundit
Makeup: Bare2Beauty
Photographer: Ovia_Reflex
Vee
Designer: Ann Cranberry
Stylist: Dami Oke
Makeup: PreshyN Beauty
Photographer: Oluwatobbie
Idia Aisien
Designer: Ppoizn
Stylist: Dami Oke
Hair: Ferdinand Hair
Photographer: Tobi Olajolo
Juliet Ibrahim
Designer: CEOLumineeOfficial
Creative Director: Swanky Jerry
Makeup: JStonezMakeover
Hair: BenFlashesSylva
Photographer: Sabiegal
