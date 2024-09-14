Smirnoff Ice delivers ultimate Zanzibar experience with Omah Lay

Smirnoff Ice Nigeria has wrapped up its Chill & Win Big campaign with an epic trip to Zanzibar, where lucky winners chilled in style with Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay.

The getaway marked the grand prize of the national promotion, and it didn’t disappoint.

From sun-kissed beaches to electrifying parties, the winners enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, living out the ultimate Smirnoff experience.

Omah Lay was the perfect host, adding star power and vibrant energy to the trip. “It’s all about good times and vibes,” said Omah Lay. “Zanzibar was a blast, and I’m glad I got to share it with these amazing fans.”

The trip, which ran from August 28th to the 30th, was packed with unforgettable moments, from private beach parties to exclusive island tours, proving once again that Smirnoff Ice knows how to bring people together for an amazing time.

With Chill & Win Big, Smirnoff Ice once again continues to raise the bar and deliver more than just prizes—it created memories. As Uche Onwudiwe, Marketing Manager, Mainstream Spirits & Ready To Serve, Guinness Nigeria, noted, “We’re thrilled to have given our winners this incredible experience. Smirnoff Ice is about fun, connection, and unforgettable moments, and this trip was the perfect celebration of that.”

Fans can catch exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the trip on Smirnoff Ice’s social media platforms.