Side hustles you can start without a lot of stress – A review of Akwugo Anyaegbunam’s 101 Ways to Boost Your Income

Title: 101 Ways to Boost Your Income

Author: Akwugo Anyaegbunam

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2019

Number of Pages: 109

Category: Business

There are many people who struggle to make ends meet on a monthly basis because they have too many bills to pay and not enough money in their bank account. However, the long-term consequences of doing nothing about your money problems will be that your financial situation will deteriorate further. And you have two choices: increase your income or reduce your expenses to a more manageable level.

According to Akwugo Anyaegbunam, side hustles are an excellent way to supplement your income if you need to make extra. Increased income, on the other hand, is perceived as being extremely difficult by many people. She explains in her book, 101 Ways to Boost Your Income, how she has made a substantial amount of money from various side jobs.

This book provides you with the opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that you are not alone in the fact that you are always broke before your next pay check comes around. There are a slew of ideas presented by Anyaegbunam in this book, and she encourages the reader to pick a few of them and put them into action in order to achieve financial independence. One or two of her ideas will be eye-openers for readers, and their minds will be opened up to a wide range of possibilities because of her ideas.

From this list, you can easily find the type of business you want to start because the 101 ideas have been divided into different categories. A lot of common sense is used, and the author doesn’t waste time getting to the point that will pique the reader’s interest. In addition to the author’s enthusiasm for her subject, the simplicity of this book, as well as the description of the steps you can take to achieve your goals, makes it an excellent resource.

She also emphasizes that 101 Ways to Boost Your Income does not suggest that you quit your job and start your own business, as some people believe. Instead, the book emphasizes the importance of going above and beyond to earn more money.

If you want to increase your earning potential, this book is a great choice to consider.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial