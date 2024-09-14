Re-Invent X Summit: Catalyzing Nigeria’s Generative AI tech revolution

From community sensitization to influencing policies, there is a general goal by organisations to pave the way for an AI-powered future.

Positioned as a game-changer to catalyse Nigeria’s Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) tech revolution and empower Nigerians with cutting-edge AI skills while opening doors to global opportunities, the inaugural edition of the Re-Invent X Summit by the Brave Achievers, a U.S.-based non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering talented and underrepresented individuals in the USA and Africa is set to take place at Civic Center, Lagos, Nigeria, from November 20-22, 2024.

According to the organisers, the Re-Invent X Summit will make Lagos the epicenter of Gen AI in Africa as the three-day summit will feature keynote speeches from global tech leaders, hands-on workshops on AI applications, networking opportunities with potential employers from top companies, panel discussions on cybersecurity, content creation, and business applications of AI led industry experts.

Focusing on Gen AI training, machine learning, AI business models and bridging the tech divide, the summit will bring together tech enthusiasts, professionals, and industry leaders from Nigerian and around the world including North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, such as Chrissie Cremers, co-founder of Agency; James Ong, founder, Artificial Intelligence International Institute; Yinka Fayomi, Chairman of Foreign Investment Network; Michael Ramsbacker, Product Leader, Identity and Fraud; Lydie Ngo Nogol, Chief Information Security Officer, Subsaharien Francophone; Andeed Ma, President of the Risk and Insurance Management Association of Singapore; Adesunmbo Adeoye, CEO of Esobevents & Founder Esob Heroes; Peter Nilsson, Product Development Specialist; Tokunbo Smith, Consultant to Nigeria Data Protection Commission; Godslove Chinekwe, CEO and Founder of UX Professionals; Bernadette Emerson, Mining Engineering Investor; Akin Olasupo, DevOps Consultant; and Anne Saliu, Senior Lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, London.

With limited spots available, tech enthusiasts and novices are encouraged to register early. The summit also offers a 24-hour hackathon with a ₦3 million prize, an AI startup pitch competition judged by venture capitalists, and a job fair featuring top Nigerian and multinational tech companies.

Remarking, Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Brave Achievers, Pamela Olomola “this summit is not just an event; it’s a Launchpad for Nigeria’s tech future. We’re tackling head-on the challenges of underrepresentation, age bias, and the skills gap that have held our tech industry back.

“Re-Invent X is about equipping Nigerians with the AI skills necessary to drive social and economic progress. We’re not just teaching AI; we’re building a community of innovators. Whether you’re a student, a career-changer, or a tech veteran, Re-Invent X has something for you. To register or learn more about sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.”

Tokunbo Smith, a Chartered Information Technology Professional and ISACA Certified Data Protection Solutions Engineer, said, “Re-Invent X is exactly what Nigeria needs to leapfrog into the Generative AI era. It can potentially create thousands of jobs and position our country as a tech hub in Africa.”