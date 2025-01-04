Primal Sporting FC crowned champions in an electrifying Lagos Liga final with unmatched entertainment

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan was the place to be as football, entertainment, and pure adrenaline collided in the Lagos Liga grand finale. Primal Sporting FC clinched the coveted title in a nail-biting 9-8 penalty shootout against Applebee FC, capping off a tournament that wasn’t just about football, it was an unforgettable cultural spectacle.

From the opening whistle to the final penalty, the event blended the best of grassroots football with world-class entertainment. The match itself was a masterclass in drama, with Raheem Ishola giving Applebee FC the lead and Primal Sporting clawing back with a heart-stopping equalizer two minutes into added time. When extra time failed to produce a winner, the tension spilled into penalties, where Primal Sporting held their nerve to claim the N50 million grand prize.

But it wasn’t just the football that had fans on the edge of their seats. The Lagos Liga finale brought the party to the pitch, featuring live performances by Afrobeats sensations and a halftime show that turned the stadium into a concert venue.

Afrobeats legend Reminisce was the highlight of the show. Fans were treated to a surprise set by Davido, whose team 30BG FC had reached the semi-finals, alongside thrilling performances from rising stars in the Nigerian music scene.

Adding to the spectacle, celebrity owners like Natacha Akide (Tacha FC) and Nnazilim Egbuonu (Applebee FC) mingled with fans, while the pitch-side atmosphere buzzed with appearances by influencers, athletes, and entertainment heavyweights.

Fireworks lit up the Lagos skyline as Primal Sporting hoisted the trophy, creating a truly cinematic finale.

JJ Omojuwa, Lagos Liga volunteer and football enthusiast, summed up the occasion with gratitude and pride:

“Congratulations to Primal Sporting for winning the 2024 Metamo Lagos Liga and the N50m prize. To Applebee FC and all the teams, fans, and performers, thank you for making this a night to remember. You didn’t just watch history, you made it with us.”

With thrilling matches, star-studded semi-finals, and top-tier entertainment, the Lagos Liga didn’t just redefine grassroots football, it set a new standard for merging sport and culture in Nigeria.

As Primal Sporting celebrated their historic win, one thing was clear: the Lagos Liga wasn’t just a tournament, it was the biggest football and entertainment event of the year. This set up renewed anticipation for Metamo Naija Cup 2025.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

