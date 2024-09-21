PrecisePoint Podcast: Navigating Nigeria’s economic landscape

Behind every event, economic and government policy, there are terms that may not be understood by everyone, there may be impacts and implications that need to be explained and story behind events that could unfold.

In a bid to dissect the nation’s most pressing economic issues and government policies, Precise Platforms, one of Nigeria’s top generation and design practice unveiled its podcast, PrecisePoint Podcast.

PrecisePoint Podcast will delve into various topics, including fiscal policies, trade regulations, inflation, and energy reforms, aiming to connect policy-making with public comprehension and make the content accessible to business leaders, policymakers, and citizens alike.

Kicking off with its first episode on Thursday, September 19, 2024, PrecisePoint Podcast will provide comprehensive analyses of critical issues affecting Nigeria’s economy and policy landscape. The podcast will feature expert guests, thorough discussions, and data-driven insights.

Rhoda Olajide, Account Director at Precise Platforms and the Team Lead on the PrecisePoint Podcast said: “We are excited to launch Precise Point Podcast. This platform will serve as a hub for insightful conversation for anyone interested in the intersection of business and policy by shedding light on complex topics and offering actionable insights to our listeners.”

She added: “With the nation’s economy facing significant challenges, PrecisePoint Podcast will explore topics such as inflation, regulatory changes, fiscal policies, and their direct effects on businesses and the everyday lives of Nigerians. We believe that meaningful dialogue and expert perspectives are essential to finding sustainable solutions.”

On his part, Gabriel Ntoka, the Supervisory Producer, PrecisePoint Podcast stated “At PrecisePoint, we take a through the line approach to mining information and converting them to useable data by businesses. Our goal is to provide unbiased, expert-driven insights that can help shape informed public opinions and drive better decision-making across the board.”

The first edition featured Mr Adeyemi Adediran, Partner, Commercial Practice Unit, Andersen in Nigeria where he provided an extensive and comprehensive analysis on the topic “Understanding the New Tax Regulations in Nigeria and Their Implications for Businesses.”

Adediran shared invaluable insights into the recent changes in tax legislation, elucidating how these new regulations impact various aspects of business operations. His discussion encompassed not only the technical details of the tax laws themselves but also the practical implications for compliance, financial planning, and strategic decision-making for businesses operating within the Nigerian market.

With his expert commentary, listeners would gain a clearer understanding of navigating the evolving tax landscape and the importance of staying informed about regulatory developments to enhance business sustainability and growth.

The podcast will be available on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and SoundCloud.