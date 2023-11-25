Photography has given me privilege to raise, impact people – Eguare

Yagazie Eguare, Founder of Gazmadu Studios has said that photography as a profession has offered her the chance to connect with a variety of people and stories; raising and impacting people.

“Photography has given me the privilege to raise and impact people. It has helped me connect with several people across different works of life beyond my wildest imagination. It’s been all about consistently building the ‘Gazmadu’ brand, showing up with an open heart to learn, embracing the challenges, and exploring the magic that exists in the present,” she said.

With a line that has spanned almost a decade, GazMadu Studios has continued to create images for premium clients from different spheres, notably featuring in high-profile publications such as Forbes, ThisDay and the Guardian Nigeria amongst many others. They have served the top one percent of clients and worked with companies such as Unilever, Julius Berger Nig, Veuve Cliquot, Mixta Africa, Wimbiz Nigeria, Product Dive, Gaia Africa etc.

Eguare believes that the brand will continue to elevate and empower creatives across Africa and beyond, through education, mentorship, and training programs.

She said Gazmadu Studios will be making meaningful partnerships and collaborations with more organizations that align with the brand and will launch several documentary projects that will impact Nigeria and Africa at large.

Gazmadu Studios which recently announced the official launch of a second office in Ikoyi, Lagos, believes that the opening of their latest office in Ikoyi, Lagos is a huge commitment towards their goal of providing quality timeless & and documentary stories for their target audience, and is certain to have a largely positive impact on the growth of the brand.

“The impact is enormous! Our new Ikoyi location is a giant leap forward, enabling us to create an even more exceptional and timeless experience for all our clients. Our move will also open up new possibilities for us as a business and make it easier to diversify our service offerings beyond photography. It is a birthplace for innovation, new expressions and endless possibilities.” she stated.

Eguare revealed that providing maximum satisfaction for clients was a major drive behind acquiring a new location for the brand.

She reaffirmed Gazmadu Studios’ commitment to fostering innovation and excellent service delivery to all their clients: “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do at Gazmadu. They are why we are here and we wouldn’t exist without them. The call to open a new location was inspired by our desire to serve our clients better and make it easier for them to connect with us.

“We are super excited about the location because of the access and convenience it offers our clients. Aside from the location, the ambience and serene environment would help us give our clients an excellent and personalised service that truly transforms, inspires, and empowers them to be more” she added.

Eguare added that Gazmadu Studios would be looking to broaden their horizons and apply new verve to leave a huge positive impact on society through the transformative influence of photography and visual storytelling:

“The vision is big and this is just the beginning for us. In coming years, Gazmadu Studios will be expanding further and opening new locations outside Lagos and amplifying the true essence of more women, men, families and corporate organizations through the power of Photography and documentary storytelling.”