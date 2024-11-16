Peace Ofure Ogobor: Empowering communities and businesses through data-driven innovation

Peace Ofure Ogobor is making waves in the tech and entrepreneurial landscape with her expertise in business intelligence, data engineering, and strategic business management.

With over a decade of experience, Ogobor is recognised as a pioneer in leveraging data-driven insights to enhance organizational performance, community impact, and process optimization. Her journey reflects a blend of technical proficiency, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to societal advancement.

Ogobor graduated in the top five percent of her class at Covenant University with an amazing score in her MBA in Business Analytics from Grand Canyon University. Her technical foundation in Chemical Engineering, combined with specialized knowledge in data analytics, has fueled her career in business intelligence and data management.

Her professional journey began at Enroyale Management Consulting, where she introduced automated systems that boosted client and HR efficiencies. At ThriveAgric, Ogobor served as a Performance Management Specialist and quickly advanced to a Business Intelligence role, directly influencing company strategy with predictive models that enhanced marketing and operational efforts.

Today, Ogobor holds a pivotal role as Business Intelligence, Data Engineer & Technology Manager at Christian Family Care (CFC). Her leadership has transformed data utilization at CFC, enabling a 300 percent increase in lead acquisition and a 65 percent growth in fundraising. By integrating machine learning and fortifying cybersecurity, Ogobor has significantly strengthened CFC’s impact on the Arizona community.

Beyond her role at CFC, Ogobor is a dynamic entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of three innovative companies — Tailordom (A no-code platform that empowers small businesses with professional, SEO-optimized websites, enabling enhanced visibility and sustainable growth), EduSproute (A tech education platform offering interactive courses in web development, data analytics, and UX/UI design, providing industry-relevant skills for a growing tech workforce), and QuiickopsHR (an AI-powered HR platform that automates recruitment, onboarding, and workforce management, equipping businesses with analytics-driven decision-making tools to optimize talent acquisition and retention).

Ogobor also holds certifications in Energy Transition and Project Management, underscoring her dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation. She has been honored by Alpha Chi and Delta Mu Delta International Business Honor Societies, recognizing her contributions to business intelligence and technology.

Peace Ofure Ogobor’s work stands as a testament to the transformative potential of data in driving meaningful change. As she continues to lead in business intelligence and tech education, Ogobor’s journey serves as an inspiration, marking her as a visionary in both business and community impact.

