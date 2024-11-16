Peace Jonathan: Entrepreneur inspiring women’s confidence through fragrance

Peace Ijeoma Jonathan is the CEO and founder of Majestic Roobee, an indigenous retail fragrance brand for both men and women who are ready to elevate their self-confidence and smell good.

In a recent ceremony celebrating the opening of Majestic Roobee’s new Lagos branch, the founder, also known as Nwasisi, shared the inspiring journey behind her six-year-old fragrance brand.

She said “Majestic Roobee as a Retail brand, originally conceived in Bonny Island, has grown into a signature name in Nigeria, offering luxury, handmade fragrances designed to empower men and women alike.

Nwasisi explained that the brand was born from her desire to start something meaningful and elevate the smell game of women in Bonny Island. Her goal, she says, is to make her customers feel “majestic” each time they wear her products.

“For Roobee, that was the name of my first daughter, whom I lost. Wherever you see Majestic Roobee think of women because we are strong and can achieve anything,” she said.

She said, Majestic Roobee offers a range of products beyond traditional perfumes, including massage oils, bikini products, candles, diffusers, and laundry perfumes, which are crafted from locally sourced ingredients like Nigerian lemons and limes.

Nwasisi’s commitment to using natural and Indigenous Nigerian resources is part of her broader vision to encourage people to embrace and support local brands.

During the event, loyal customers praised the brand. Gift, who has been a customer for over two years, emphasised the consistent quality she has come to expect from Majestic Roobee.

Similarly, Obis Ora, who has been the brand influencer for four years said Majestic Roobee understands the power of fragrances, and she’s able to cater to a woman’s needs.

“You can put on the good hair and look beautiful, but if you don’t smell good, then you’ve gotten it wrong but if you smell good then that’s a conversation starter,” she said.

Despite her brand’s success, Nwasisi acknowledges the challenges of maintaining a small business in Nigeria, particularly with rising transportation costs affecting raw material logistics.

She urged the Nigerian government to support small businesses, emphasising that entrepreneurs like herself play a vital role in the local economy and job creation.

With branches in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Onitsha, Bonny Island, and now Lagos, Majestic Roobee has cemented its presence in Nigeria.

Looking forward, Nwasisi envisions global expansion, with plans to introduce her products to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia

“As Majestic Roobee continues to grow, she hopes to increase employment opportunities, aligning with her belief that supporting local businesses like hers can strengthen the naira,” she said.

At the close of the Lagos ceremony, Nwasisi expressed heartfelt gratitude to her loyal customers. “We are here to stay, and we appreciate the love we have received both online and in person,” she said, smiling.

With her eyes set on the future, Majestic Roobee stands as a testament to Nwasisi’s vision of empowering people through the simple yet transformative power of scent.

