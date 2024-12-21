Pause, Reflect, and Thrive-A Review of Funmilola Asa’s Take Stock

Title: Take Stock of who you have become on the journey to becoming

Author: Funmilola Asa

Year of Publication: 2023

Number of Pages: 320​

Category: Non Fiction

Living in a fast-paced, chaotic city like Lagos, Nigeria, it can feel impossible to take a step back and evaluate your life. The daily grind often leaves little time for reflection. But Funmilola Asa’s Take Stock is here to change that.

From the moment you lay eyes on the book cover, you know she’s serious. With a no-nonsense expression staring back at you, it’s clear that Asa isn’t here for fluff—she’s urging you to slow down and truly assess your life.

At first glance, you might think this is just another motivational book filled with overused buzzwords. You might even hesitate to take it seriously. However, once you dive in, it becomes immediately clear that Asa knows exactly what she’s talking about. Her impressive personal profile backs up her advice, making you sit up and pay attention. This isn’t a typical self-help book—it’s a roadmap for thoughtful living.

While many books encourage you to chase success and ambition at all costs, Asa takes a refreshing detour. She advocates for slowing down, taking a deep breath, and actually enjoying life. She reminds you to pause and “smell the coffee” in a world that demands constant motion. In a way, this book is a gentle invitation to find balance, a rarity in today’s high-pressure society.

The book might seem a bit bulky at first glance, but if you’re truly committed to changing your life, the size is a small price to pay for the insights it holds. For anyone in search of direction or meaning, Take Stock is an invaluable resource. At first, you might wonder if the author will run out of tips—after all, how much can one person say about taking stock? But Asa quickly dispels any doubts, moving seamlessly from topics like health, opportunities, spirituality providing practical, actionable advice for every aspect of life.

If you’re not accustomed to reading lengthy books, you may be tempted to stick to the summary pages at the end of each chapter. While those summaries are helpful, they’ll likely only whet your appetite, drawing you deeper into the full chapters you might have skipped over. Asa’s writing requires time and focus, and she delivers thoughtful explanations and clear strategies for applying her tips, which are meant to be digested slowly to make lasting impact.

Funmilola Asa is an exceptional storyteller, blending personal anecdotes and biblical stories to illustrate her points. What sets her apart, though, is her use of original quotes. She doesn’t rely on the usual borrowed wisdom that’s found in most self-help books, making her advice feel fresh and uniquely her own.

At times, you may catch yourself reflecting on the many moments when you were too caught up in the rat race to stop and take stock. It’s easy to feel skeptical and think, “Who has time for this when there are bills to pay?” Some might even think the book was written for the privileged few who have the luxury to take a step back. But Asa’s message is for everyone, particularly those who have forgotten to appreciate life’s simple blessings.

Interestingly, one of the dangers of reading this book is that you might find yourself taking life easier—and starting to get used to it. But isn’t that exactly what we all need? A reminder to live more intentionally and at a more thoughtful pace?

Asa’s writing style is generally easy to follow, though at times it leans toward the serious, which could risk losing some readers’ attention. However, the personal stories she shares throughout the book help keep things relatable and engaging, turning what could be dry advice into something compelling.

If you’re thinking of borrowing this book to a friend, you’ll likely find that you need to hold on to it for yourself. The book is full of exercises designed for personal reflection and growth, making it something you’ll want to revisit time and time again.

Ultimately, Asa’s goal is simple but profound: to inspire readers to live intentionally and to embrace their true purpose, instead of getting lost in the race for arbitrary success. This is more than a book—it’s a wake-up call, a nudge to reassess the direction of your life.

Take Stock is a truly remarkable book, offering a rare opportunity to pause, reflect, and view the world with fresh eyes. In a world that’s constantly moving, it encourages readers to slow down, take a deep breath, and appreciate what truly matters. If you’re ready for meaningful change, this book is the perfect place to start.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

