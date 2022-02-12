PAUSE café in Lagos

Pause at pause café. As the hospitality industry in Nigeria continues to expand, restaurants and cafes are popping up all over the place, giving food lovers all over the country the opportunity to sample diverse menu options. Many of us visit the Palms Shopping Mall in Victoria Island to go shopping or to go to the movies. Located in Victoria Island next to the tollgate, the Palms mall is a one-stop-shop for many Lagosians. On the rare occasion you find me at the mall; I am in and out. I don’t particularly enjoy spending long hours at the mall, but it seems that that may change very soon. A new café/restaurant called pause is the perfect café, making you forget you are even at the mall. It has indoor and outdoor spaces; it is bright, bricked, and feels like Europe. The outside is equally wonderfully decorated, colorful, and well put together—plenty of Instagram-able spots for you to take pictures.

Pause is a wonderfully designed café situated by the first entrance of Palms mall. It exudes the perfect balance of café and bistro charm and comfort. In the busy city of Lagos, the café, through its name, invites you to take a pause and take it slow. Whether or not the restaurant is worth the name pause it calls for in its name is something that I sought to discover.

It’s the perfect blend of café, restaurant and it turns into an ideal night time hang-out spot. The menu shows off various options such as sandwiches, pizzas, brunch food, and easy bites. They have a wonderful collection of mocktails and cocktails and delicious cakes cookies. On this occasion, I had a Frappuccino and a chicken avocado sandwich, a delightful blend of carefully selected ingredients, and the perfect cheese on top. The sandwich came with pretty tasty fries. I also tasted the chicken pizza, and I liked the blend of chicken, well-baked pizza dough, and fresh cheese and tomatoes.

The ambiance during the day is perfect for breakfast, brunch, and lunch. I can see myself working from there; and having semi-casual work meetings. I can picture having a lunch meeting; it is an ideal place to wait for your friend or significant other as they shop or run errands, and it turns into the perfect after-work hang-out.