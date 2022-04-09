Out of the comfort zone

“When you are moving toward an objective, it is very important to pay attention to the road. It is the road that teaches us the best way to get there, and the road enriches as we walk its length” – Paulo Coelho

For most people, fear is a constant emotion when moving towards an objective, especially in territories that are unfamiliar. It takes courage to take a first step, as the uncertainty of the future can be unnerving. We move on to the different phases of our lives sometimes with bated breaths and shaky steps, wishing we didn’t have to venture into the unfamiliar, because as human beings we crave stability and security. The scariness of it all, to lose the sense of what is familiar, grasping at straws in places we have never been before, oh to live! The very essence of being is growing, changing and moving from one phase to another.

Human beings can be likened to anchors, we generally don’t move unless we must. We keep a firm hold in the foundation that nurtures us, until the ship that carries all our dreams uproots us out of our haven and carries us into distant lands.

When you find yourself stuck in a rut, losing motivation and feeling stagnant, perhaps it is time to re-evaluate your positioning. If you are wondering whether to stay in familiar territories, or move out of your comfort zone, here are a few things that can help you prepare for the shift:

Read also; ‘A woman alone has power but collectively women have an impact’

Develop a strong sense of self; this will help you to understand your limits, strengths and skill set.

Improve your mindset; before real change happens, it is conceived in your mind. You cannot envision expansion if your mind is tailored to settling and mediocrity.

Be open to opportunities for learning; we are constantly learning something new and developing our knowledge bank, be open to it. Closed minds don’t get enriched.

Take small steps; you don’t have to jump in headfirst, or even quit your job today. Instead, you can take a course in something new you have always wanted to learn, be determined to do one thing a little different. Small actions produce big results over time.

Accept growth and change as a part of living. This means that you will need to change certain beliefs that have kept you stuck, read new books, have insightful conversations and just explore life more differently than you always have.

There is pain in being uprooted from your station of comfort, into a different space, even when that space will allow you immense growth. The pain of growth is always better than the pain of staying in the same place.

Give yourself a chance to thrive by being in an environment that aids your growth.

You have the rest of your life to remain in one place, but now that you are young, move.

Taking small strides is progress, do not be afraid to continue in the direction of your dreams.