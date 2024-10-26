Our goal is to equip organisations to face financial crime now and in future – Amusa

Foluso Amusa, host and convener of the 2024 GRC & Fincrime Prevention Summit has stated that his goal is not only to address today’s challenges but to proactively equip organisations to face the future.

“In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, financial crimes have taken on new forms, and it is imperative for organizations to stay ahead of these challenges. This summit provides a unique platform for professionals across various sectors to collaborate, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions to combat financial crime.

“The awards ceremony later in the day will also give us an opportunity to recognize those who have made significant strides in governance and compliance,” Amusa said.

In an era of rapid digital transformation, the importance of robust governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) frameworks is more critical than ever. As businesses and governments face rising threats from cybercrime and financial fraud, staying ahead of these challenges is crucial for maintaining economic stability and public trust.

The 2024 GRC & Fincrime Prevention Summit, scheduled for November 8th at at Lagos Oriental Hotel, will gather industry experts and leaders to discuss cutting-edge strategies for navigating the evolving digital landscape in governance, risk, and compliance.

The summit will focus on the theme: “Digital Frontiers in Governance, Risk & Compliance: Addressing Financial Crime and Economic Challenges Across Global Sectors in 2025 and Beyond.” The event, hosted by Dr. Foluso Amusa, will bring together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to explore the growing challenges posed by financial crime in the digital age. Discussions will center on strategies to manage risks, ensure compliance, and counter financial crimes that threaten global economic stability.

The summit features a lineup of experts, including Ehi Eric Esoimeme Esq.,Managing Partner at E-Fraud and AAF, Esosa Balogun, General Manager at MTN Nigeria Communications, Florence Abraham, CEO of CFC Consulting, George Lawrence Adegbenga,CEO and Founder of MHA Finance, Diksha Pandey, Assistant Professor at Christ University, India, Pattison Boleigha, President of Compliance Institute Nigeria, an Anna Lyzvhova, an expert in accounting and audit at Taras Shevchenko National University, among others.

In addition to the summit, the day will culminate with an awards ceremony at the same venue, recognizing individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to governance, compliance, and financial crime prevention.

Organized by The Morgans, this summit promises to be a pivotal event for businesses and institutions looking to stay ahead of financial crime trends while tackling the governance and compliance challenges of the digital age.

