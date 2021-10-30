Osarumen Aghariaha is the 28-year-old beauty and brains behind luxurious ingenious bag brand, Rumen bags

At 28, the delectable Osarumen Aghariaha has successfully infiltrated both local and international markets, solidly building a brand that tethers towards luxury and class. What started off in a home apartment is growing immensely to solve one of the biggest problems in the African fashion industry – the production of quality made in Africa goods that appeals to the luxurious international market. “One of my best moments, since I started production, was getting my own mini-factory with my team,” she tells BusinessDay. “It was a place where I could express myself and do what I wanted to do.”

Growing up in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, Aghariara relocated to Benin city, Edo state, a southern region in Nigeria, where she completed her secondary school before completing a university degree in Mass Communication, at the famed Madonna University, Okija. After graduating, she sought to complete a short course at the prestigious London College of Fashion for her handbags, learning about design and finishing.

Like every other great leader and brand owner, Aghariara was first a follower. After the compulsory National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, program, she worked at an I.T company as a business developer, where she contributed as well as learn about the necessary skills needed to run a successful business. From there, she moved to dedicating her time, full time, to building her own brand, learning from some talented Senegalese artisans, before moving to LCF for some finishing.

Rumen Bags is quite distinct from every other bag brands in Nigeria due to the peculiar story behind it. Besides infusing her bubbly and chirpy nature into her designs, which has greatly influenced the choice of colour and design aesthetics, her bags also to a very large extent, pay homage to Queen Idia, one of Africa’s most prominent queens, particularly the Bini kingdom. “The brand is solely based on Queen Idia of Benin, an Amazon of her time, making us design for strong power ladies – women who are not afraid to express themselves,” she says. “Our clientele is based on different women from different fields and backgrounds. Basically, Rumen Bags is designed for beautiful and powerful women.”

Although production first started off with fabrics, luxury leather became the go-to choice. “We now source our leather from both local and international markets, depending on what we’re looking to produce. They’re flexible, luxurious and fashionable,” she says. “A good leather handbag is a long term quality investment.” Only recently have people both home and abroad begun to patronise African products, pushing the “Made in Africa” embargo, which is an actual win for fashion. “Breaking into the francophone market was a major win for us. Right now, the love countries like France, Togo, Benin Republic and even Cameron are showing to us is incredible.”

Production in Nigeria can be a pretty intense and taxing process, especially because of the unavailability of skilled manpower to produce the needed level of quality. Sourcing could also pose as a major problem, considering the market and those interested in the products. However, Aghariara believes that one of the best ways to get the best quality from artisans would be to be patient with them, train, and educate them on the needed skills needed for maximum production. “Getting the skill manpower to produce the quality we aim to deliver can be tough. Getting quality accessories can also be tough. But all we have to do is train and try to eradicate the problems, so we can get the quality we seek.”