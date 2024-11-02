ORÍKÌ wellness hub: Empowering health-focused Startups

In a rapidly growing wellness industry, where health and holistic living are taking center stage, a new breed of entrepreneurs is finding fertile ground in wellness entrepreneurship hubs.

These hubs, which serve as incubators for health-focused business ideas, are providing budding wellness entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and community they need to thrive.

As the demand for wellness products and services grows worldwide, wellness hubs are becoming the foundation for a movement that marries business acumen with a commitment to better living.

Given these, Joycee Awosika, Founder of ORÍKÌ, has unveiled the ORÍKÌ Wellness Entrepreneurship Hub, Africa’s first coworking space designed specifically for wellness entrepreneurs.

This initiative, supported by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), is part of a larger initiative to enhance youth employability across various sectors in Lagos.

Awosika said the ORÍKÌ Wellness Hub is designed to address the critical challenges faced by wellness entrepreneurs, including the high cost of electricity, limited access to equipment, high leasing fees, difficulty securing credit, and the need for enhanced technical skills.

She said: “Through this hub, entrepreneurs will gain access to state-of-the-art infrastructure and systems that support the growth and sustainability of their businesses.

“Our vision with the ORÍKÌ Wellness Hub is to provide a supportive ecosystem for wellness entrepreneurs, offering them the resources they need to thrive.

“This initiative aligns with our mission to elevate the wellness industry in Africa and empower entrepreneurs to overcome the barriers that often hinder their growth.”

ORÍKÌ is one of the leading wellness and beauty brands committed to harnessing the power of natural ingredients and promoting wellness through a range of products and services.

The brand’s mission is to elevate the wellness industry in Africa and empower entrepreneurs through innovative business solutions, Awosika said.

Feyisayo Alayande, the Ag Executive Secretary of LSETF noted that “the ORÍKÌ Wellness Hub is a vital part of our efforts to support entrepreneurs and create jobs in Lagos State. We are thrilled to support the launch of this pioneering initiative, which aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering entrepreneurs.

“This collaboration with ORÍKÌ and USADF fits seamlessly with our hub model at LSETF, designed to foster clusters of MSMEs in the same sector. By providing access to infrastructure and business support at affordable prices, we are creating a vibrant ecosystem that enables wellness entrepreneurs to thrive.

“This hub will not only address the unique challenges within the wellness industry but also promote innovation, collaboration, and sustainable business growth. By clustering MSMEs in this way, we are cultivating a competitive advantage for Lagos State, driving job creation, and contributing to the state’s economic prosperity. Together, we are building a brighter future for entrepreneurs and the broader community.”

By partnering with LSETF and USADF, ORÍKÌ said it aimed to provide a platform where wellness entrepreneurs can innovate, collaborate, and scale their businesses with ease.

The hub will offer access to shared workspaces, business support services, and industry-specific mentorship, giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed while earning revenue and growing their businesses.

“We are proud to support Joycee and ORÍKÍ in empowering wellness entrepreneurs through this Wellness Hub,” said USADF President & CEO Travis Adkins.

“In line with our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship across the continent, this initiative will empower business owners, drive sustainable growth, and shape the future of this dynamic industry in Nigeria and beyond.”

