On the Train to Hell: Poems of Sadness and Grieving

A Heartbreaking Sadness Experienced Only by Those Who Have Been Through It-A Review of Tolu’ A. Akinyemi’s on the Train to Hell

In this book, the idea of taking a train ride to the pits of hell is shown in a masterful way. Even thinking about such a dangerous journey fills you with a deep sense of fear, because it’s a place nobody wants to go.

In this touching piece of writing, Tolu Akinyemi talks about how hard it is to lose a loved one. With heartfelt truthfulness, he shows that the pain of such a loss is worse than any other problem a person might face in the future.

In this touching look at the human experience, the author dives into the depths of heartbreaking sadness, giving a deep understanding that can only be grasped by those who have been in similar emotional situations. Through vivid writing and honesty, the book lets readers get close to the deep, complicated feelings of sadness and creates a shared space of empathy.

From the very first page, this captivating book immediately grabs your attention, presenting you with a choice: either reluctantly set it aside or give in to the overpowering need to continue exploring its intriguing collection.

The table of contents takes on a profound role, serving as a forewarning of the thought-provoking content that lies within.

In this piece of writing that makes you think, the author talks about death without fear, which is a general topic that people often avoid. The book gets the reader’s attention right away by writing about this deep topic in a skillful way.

“Dust to Dust” is a piece that will definitely make people think and feel strong emotions. You can’t read this poem without feeling something, whether it’s fear or a deep thought about how short life is and what comes after. “As the words reverberate-from dust we come, / To dust we shall return-/ Our dreams swirl into the wind. The next poem in these pages, “Ghosts in Scotland,” is a gem that will send chills down your spine.

This book is filled with a variety of depressing situations and scenarios. From the death of a loved one to the crushing weight of depression and darkness. You may not see the point in reading this book by the author if you have never experienced heartbreak or the loss of a loved one.

With its tender and compassionate approach, this book serves as a comforting companion, offering solace and understanding to those who are navigating the complex emotions that accompany loss.

In these heartfelt collection, the author explores the life and death of Deborah Samuel, a bright young student whose life was brutally cut short. The poet uses the expressive potential of poetry to delve into the far-reaching effects of this senseless act of violence. The loss of a young life full of promise is felt acutely by the reader with each finely worded line. The author honors Deborah Samuel with these lyrical lines, guaranteeing that her legacy will continue through the grace of poetry long after she is gone. And his deep admiration for Deborah is clearly expressed through the collection of around four poems that are dedicated to her.

Tolu Akinyemi is aware of the fact that his poetry can only be comprehended by readers who have experienced similar feelings of melancholy and loss. As a direct consequence of this, not everyone will like reading this book.

About the reviewer



Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial