Nosiru Sonoiki: Entrepreneur championing empowerment for small, medium businesses in Nigeria

Nosiru Sonoiki, Chief Operating Officer at Paybox360, Nigeria’s leading small and medium businesses (SMBs) solutions provider is one individual that is at the forefront of ensuring SMBs across Nigeria are fully empowered in order to uplift the country’s economy.

For the past five years and counting, Nosiru in various capacities have been championing solutions that are carefully designed to make business operations and growth easily attainable for SMBs across Nigeria and beyond.

Whether the business solutions are in the areas of financial prudence, human resource innovation, sales acceleration, ease of payments, health and general insurance for workforce and more, Nosiru have extensive experiences allowing SMBs to target measurable growth and development.

Most recently, Nosiru was accepted into the exclusive advisory council membership of the Harvard Business Review (HBR), United States of America based global online research community where members have the opportunity to share their views and opinions with peers and the staff of HBR through participation in research. He will also have the opportunity to weigh in on current business topics and issues and share in research findings, previews of new content and future product developments through his expertise as a business manager and SMBs growth accelerator.

As the Chief Operating Officer of Liberty Assured Group, a conglomerate of many thriving businesses including Paybox360, LibertyPay, getLinked, Liberty Life and more, Nosiru is overseeing a handful of services and products that are currently revolutionizing the operations and efficiency of SMBs across Nigeria and beyond.

Firstly, with over 100 merchants onboarded in the first quarter of its fiscal year, Paybox360 is proving to be the go-to solution for businesses looking to optimize key functions such as inventory management, spend control, and HR operations.

With a visionary leadership team led by Nosiru, a fast-growing user base, and a roadmap for international expansion, Paybox360 is set to become a global leader in business management solutions.

The company’s focus on solving real business challenges through innovation ensures that Paybox360 will continue to deliver value to businesses worldwide.

LibertyPay is a digital and payment solution institution that is led by Individuals with a passion to bridge the divide in every economic sphere bringing financial liberty and freedom by filling the payments void within the business sectors in areas with limited internet or reliable electricity ranging from nano-micro businesses to SMBs and personal finances. In the past two years under the operational management of Nosiru, LibertyPay have executed over N3 Billion transactions.

From generating an idea to building human resource solutions that would eventually transform into a successful tech start-up business from Nigeria to the world, getLinked.ai, Nigeria’s pioneer artificial intelligence powered platform is supporting startups to succeed. This platform presents incredible opportunities for techies to scale their ideas from obscurity to global acclaim.

In ensuring a healthy workforce and the general populace at large, Liberty Life’s micro insurance plan is for everyone, especially those excluded from the insurance conversation.

It’s accessible to all Nigerians, whether you’re hustling in the informal sector or employed, with an inclusive plan that matches the average Nigerian hustler. Liberty Life isn’t just keeping up; they’re setting new standards for health insurance in Nigeria. Their approach is technology-driven, with easy USSD-based enrolment, and their customer-first strategy ensures that their plans meet real needs.

Nosiru Sonoiki, a passionate professional championing the growth of SMBs in Nigeria holds a Masters of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in management and business administration respectively from the University of Lagos. He is married with a lovely child.