Nola Travels transforms to Anfani, elevating the travel experience

Nola Travels has officially rebranded as Anfani Travels and Tours after six years in the travel industry, embracing a new identity designed to elevate travel experiences for its clients.

The rebrand is not only a change in name but a step forward in the company’s mission to provide seamless, fulfilling journeys for travellers. With its fresh identity, Anfani Travels aims to strengthen its connection with customers by offering reliable and enriching travel solutions that cater to evolving expectations.

Explaining the motivation behind the rebrand, CEO Ismail Momoh highlighted the significance of the new name, “Anfani,” which resonates across different languages. In Hausa, “Anfani” means “usefulness,” while in Yoruba, it translates to “benefits.” In Arabic, it signifies “dignity,” and in Greek, it stands for “opportunity.” Momoh explained, “It visibly speaks to our mission and vision of exceeding clients’ expectations and offering them more advantages than a regular travel agency.”

As part of its transformation, Anfani Travels introduced a new logo, featuring a modern design with a navy, sky blue, and turquoise colour palette and an arrow element symbolising the swift, dependable service clients can expect. Momoh described the logo as “a beacon of our brand purpose and the values we aim to offer clients through exclusive products and a wealth of knowledge.”

Oluwole Kehinde, Director at Anfani Travels, discussed the rebrand in light of the shifting landscape of the travel industry. “Our new brand identity represents the company’s dedication to becoming a leading force in luxury travel and tours,” Kehinde said. He added that the industry is changing quickly and that Anfani Travels is ready to adapt and grow alongside these developments. “We want to inspire our clients to explore in ways that meet their evolving needs while encouraging our team to rise to new challenges.”

Idibe Matthew Awogor, Head of Marketing and Communication, highlighted the importance of aligning with clients’ changing needs. “We have diligently served our customers with utmost empathy and dedication,” Awogor emphasised that the rebrand is more than a name change; it enables our team to better meet each client’s unique travel requirements and expand our expertise in luxury travel.

Founded in 2018 as Nola Travels, Anfani Travels has built a reputation for reliable services, from visa applications to tour planning. The rebrand signals a commitment to premium offerings tailored to diverse client needs, with a focus on empathy and responsiveness.

Anfani Travels now enters a new chapter as a forward-looking brand dedicated to enriching travel experiences.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share