Nine ways to plan the perfect staycation in Lagos

A staycation in Lagos can offer a refreshing break without the need for extensive travel. With its vibrant culture, diverse activities, and opportunities for relaxation, Lagos provides an ideal backdrop for a memorable staycation.

1. Set a budget

A staycation is a cost-effective alternative to travelling abroad. However, it’s easy to overspend without a clear plan. Decide how much you’re willing to spend on accommodation, food, activities, and extras. A budget helps you focus on enjoying your time without worrying about expenses afterwards.

2. Choose fully furnished apartments

The right accommodation sets the tone for a staycation. Booking a fully furnished and serviced apartment ensures a comfortable experience. These spaces combine the familiarity of a home with the convenience of a hotel. Many short-stay apartments in Lagos offer all the amenities you need, from well-equipped kitchens to reliable Wi-Fi.

3. Plan your movie list

If you love films, compile a list of movies to watch in advance. This saves time and prevents frustration from scrolling through endless options. Ask friends for recommendations or look up online reviews. With DSTV and Netflix often included in short-stay rentals, you can relax and enjoy your chosen movies with your favourite snacks.

4. Sort out food plans

Food is a crucial part of any experience. Decide whether you’ll cook, order in, or eat out. Fully furnished apartments usually come with a kitchen, making it easy to prepare meals. However, if cooking feels like a chore, explore Lagos’s vibrant food scene or order meals online. The key is to ensure you have easy access to good food throughout your stay.

5. Bring books and magazines

A staycation is a great opportunity to catch up on reading. Bring along books or magazines you’ve been meaning to explore. Reading can be both relaxing and enriching, offering a break from screens and the fast pace of daily life.

6. Unplug from work

A staycation should feel like a break, not an extension of your work routine. Turn off notifications, avoid checking emails, and set clear boundaries with colleagues. If work is unavoidable, allocate specific hours to complete tasks and stick to them. Once done, fully disconnect and focus on your relaxation.

7. Treat yourself

Use your staycation to indulge in small pleasures. Whether it’s booking a spa session, enjoying a massage, or listening to calming music, prioritise activities that bring joy. It’s an opportunity to focus on your well-being and recharge.

8. Explore Lagos

Take time to discover the city. Even if you’ve lived in Lagos for years, there’s always something new to see. Visit parks, beaches, or cultural landmarks. Exploring familiar spaces with fresh eyes can add an element of adventure to your staycation.

9. Consider company

A company can enhance your experience, but it’s not essential. Invite a partner or friends if you’d like to share the moments, but don’t hesitate to enjoy your own company. Spending time together in a relaxed setting can strengthen bonds, while solo time offers a chance for personal reflection.

