Nigeria’s IELTS results now ready two days after exams

Nigerians who are interested in taking the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) can now heave a sigh of relive as the examination body has announced it will ensure candidates receive their results in two days.

Darrin Vardon, the director of operations for the Middle East, Africa, European Union, and Commonwealth of Independent States at the International Development Programme, Darrin Vardon, announced recently that Nigerians taking IELTS on a computer can now receive their results in as little as two days.

Vardon explained that the motive to accelerated release of results is to help ease pressure on test takers who are often burdened as a result of strict deadlines for international study, work, or migration applications.

“The quicker turnaround time for results underscores IELTS’ commitment to helping candidates achieve their global aspirations,” Vardon said.

“We understand that an IELTS result is crucial for our test takers, whether they are seeking university admission, a visa, a new job, or a fresh start abroad. That’s why we are working diligently to process answers, maintain integrity checks, and deliver accurate results faster, opening doors to new opportunities,” Vardon said.

Vardon maintained that the quality of the test remains unchanged, despite the steps taken to accelerate results delivery.

“We have innovated our processes, but our focus is still on human interaction, real conversations with real experts.

“Our highly trained assessors conduct evaluations in person, ensuring fair and accurate judgments of each candidate’s English Language skills,” he stated.

Abiola Akinyemi, the manager at IELTS operations and business development, buttressing the words of Vardon reiterated that IELTS results are globally recognized, hence, offers candidates edge at the international level.

“With over 12,500 endorsements from universities, governments, and employers worldwide, an IELTS result gives our test takers a competitive edge,” Akinyemi said.

There are two main types of IELTS tests available to candidates per time, the Academic and general training.

Some of the benefits of taking IELTS is that it stands out due to its global recognition, flexibility and excellent preparation for life in English speaking countries.

Besides, immigration authorities and government departments in over 12,500 organisation across the world accept the certificate. Even multinational companies and employers, educational and academic organisations among others accept IELTS.

In addition, IELTS gives a candidate a wide range of choices to accommodate test takers’ preferences. Unlike some other English language proficiency tests that can be taken only on paper or a computer, one can take IELTS any way he or she prfers.

Moreover, universities and employers usually have minimum score requirements for IELTS. Some specify the overall band score they require for specific programmes and jobs, while others set requirements for test sections too such as listening, reading, writing and speaking.

For instance, IELTS now allows test takers who wish to take the test on computer to retake only one section of the test, if they need to get a better score, rather than repeating the whole test.

This is a cost-effective and time-saving method to improve the test score that gives candidates a second chance to prove their level in one section of IELTS without affecting their original scores in the other sections.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

