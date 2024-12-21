Nigerian designer advocates sustainability at Birmingham Fashion Week

…Debuts ‘The Sovereign Trio’ collection

Fashion outfit, Paul Williams Atelier, has debuted its collection, ‘The Sovereign Trio,’ at Birmingham Fashion Week 2024 in the UK. The brand’s goal is to exhibit and promote sustainable fashion and the African culture via traditional designs infused with modern vigor.

“The Sovereign Trio” is a symbol of unity, strength, and tradition through a fashion lens. The collection features a fusion of modern silhouettes with traditional Nigerian elements, bold colors, and intricate patterns,” said Paul Akpukpor, the brand’s Lead Designer.

With a focus on sustainability, Paul Williams makes use of carefully sourced materials like linen, silk, and cotton, utilizing techniques such as laser cutting and same-color embroidery to minimize waste while maintaining quality craftsmanship.

Each piece in “The Sovereign Trio” pays homage to Nigerian cultural attire, including influences from the Yoruba agbada, the Igbo Isiagu, and the Hausa Babbanriga. These traditional elements are designed with modern cuts, making the designs both culturally expressive and wearable.

In addition to its showcase at Birmingham Fashion Week, Williams is actively supporting the next generation of fashion designers.

Through collaborations with universities in both Nigeria and the UK, the brand is promoting innovative design practices and nurturing young talent. These partnerships include workshops, mentorship programs, and research initiatives focused on ethical fashion and cultural heritage.

Paul Williams Atelier engages with students to instill the values of sustainability and cultural preservation. This initiative helps ensure that future designers prioritize ethical practices in the fashion industry. By learning these principles, students are better equipped to build successful careers, create jobs, and contribute to solving unemployment issues after graduation.

The brand also aims to share Nigerian culture with the world, with the show at Birmingham Fashion Week being a debut. While the brand has built a strong local following, this international debut shows its potential to resonate with a global audience. Paul Williams’s approach to blending cultural storytelling through fashion positions his brand uniquely.

Planning ahead, the designer’s goal is going further into the international markets while continuing to develop his upcoming collection.

