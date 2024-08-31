Nigerian artist Lynox unveils new single “Stay With Me,” ahead of EP

Adindu Linus, popularly known as Lynox, has released his new single “Stay With Me”, a mellow love song that showcases his growth as an artist and cements his position as a new powerful voice in the Nigerian music scene.

“Stay With Me” is Lynox’s first official single since his viral hit “Big Body Benz” in 2022, which garnered over 800,000 streams on Spotify. The song is a blend of Afropop drum riffs, produced by Lynox and Blaqnote, and features catchy lyrics that praise love, advise people to fall in love, and highlight the beauty of love.

According to Lynox, “Everything revolves around love. I wanted to create a song that praises love, advises people to fall in love, and shows how beautiful love is.

” ‘Stay With Me’ is a love song about a tough guy who’s finally found love and wants that love to stay with him alone. It’s about embracing love and wanting it to last.”

“Fans can expect love songs, everything that concerns love. It’s a project that showcases my growth as an artist.’

He adds, “I’m excited to share this song with my fans, and I believe it will resonate with anyone who has ever experienced love.”

The song also refers to Davido’s popular 2016 hit “Skelewu”, with the catchy phrase “My Skelewu, start to day do kelewu kelewu, start to day do like I do like I do”, which is sure to catch the attention of listeners.

“Stay With Me” is the lead single off Lynox’s forthcoming extended playlist “Gangsta in Love”, set to be released in February 2025. The EP explores love, heartbreak, and self-discovery themes, and promises to be a game-changer in the Nigerian music industry.

Born on December 17, 1996, in Ajegunle, Lagos, Lynox is a graduate of Political Science and holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration, both from Abia State University.

He describes his music genre as Afro-Fusion with strong influences from Reggae Dancehall, a passion that developed from his close relationship with Afro-dancehall artist Patoranking. Lynox is also fluent in Jamaican Patois, further distinguishing his unique sound.

As a songwriter, Lynox has written many records for ace producer Masterkraft and also co-wrote for Flavour, Cdq, Shiikane to name a few.

He rose to fame with his viral hit “Big Body Benz” in 2022 and is set to release his forthcoming EP “Gangsta in Love” in February 2025.