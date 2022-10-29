News Roundup: U.S embassy alerts on terror attack in Abuja, CBN to redesign N200, N500 N1000 to control money supply……..

U.S embassy alerts on a terror attack in Abuja

The United States Embassy in a statement Monday issued a security alert on the risk of terror attacks in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. The statement disclosed that targets of the terrorist attack may include government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations. Following the warning, the Embassy stated that it will offer reduced services until further notice while advising the citizens to avoid all non-essential travels, movements and crowded places. The statement also advised Americans to review their personal security plans and keep their cell phones charged in case of emergency. However, the Department of State Service (DSS) in a swift reaction called for calm, saying necessary precautions are being taken to secure the Federal Capital Territory. Also in line with the terror warning, the British High Commission also issued an advisory to its staff on movement while also announcing reduced services, noting that it will be attending only to critical needs.

CBN to redesign N200, N500, N1000 to control money supply

The Central Bank of Nigeria is set to release new N200, N500 and N1000 notes in a bid to control the money supply. Godwin Emefiele, governor, CBN revealed this Wednesday during a press briefing that he said the new Naira notes will be in circulation from December 15, after President Muhammadu Buhari launches the new notes. He added effective January 31, 2023, the old notes will cease to be legal tender. Henceforth, bank charges on deposits will be suspended as old naira notes are remitted back to the banks. Emefiele said that there have been persisting concerns with the management of current series of banknotes, and currency in circulation, particularly those outside the banking system in the country.

Nigeria sign agreement with South Korea to Fix Kaduna Refinery

The government has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Thursday signed an agreement with Daewoo Group of South Korea for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery. Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement said that the agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 2022 World Bio Summit in Seoul, South Korea being attended by Buhari. The 110,000 bpd-capacity Kaduna Refinery is one of Nigeria’s four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no fuel for years leaving the country to rely on imported products. It recorded an N22.9 billion loss in 2021. However, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in August last year approved the award of the contract for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna Refineries at the combined total sum of $1.5 billion. Buhari stated that the contract will open many more windows of opportunity for Daewoo and other Korean companies in Nigeria.

Apapa Customs generates N791bn Revenue in 9 Months

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service Thursday said it generated about N791 billion as revenue into the federal government’s coffers between January and September 2022.Yusuf Ibrahim, customs area controller, Apapa Area Command made this known while showcasing the achievements of his command in the last nine months. He disclosed that this is an improvement of N181.5 billion, as against N609 billion it collected in the corresponding months of 2021 representing 29.8 percent increment over the year. He explained that the achievement was made possible because of the officers’ efforts and commitment to ensure that all revenue leakages were being mitigated, as well as sustaining the level of compliance by the importers/stakeholders in the clearance value chain. Ibrahim said the command has fortified its forensic manifest management to monitor and detect fraudulent transactions through an audit, ensuring that illicit trade was tracked before the declarations are lodged.

Nigerian health practitioners worried on rising brain drain

Nigerian healthcare workers have expressed concern over the rising number of trained and professional medical practitioners who are leaving the country for improved working conditions and security of lives and property. The healthcare personnel noted that the Nigerian system has frustrated not just doctors or nurses, but many promising professionals to consider living as second class in foreign nations. Michael Nnachi, the National President of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), said that based on the statistics, his office is currently compiling, not less than 50,000 nurses out of Nigeria’s less than 150,000 who have exited the country within the last five years. According to Nnachi, “I feel bad for the health sector but on the other hand, I also see them as nurses who are looking for their safety and an improved standard of living. Looking at the workforce in the health sector, nurses constitute over 50 percent, and we are at the receiving end of the terrible situations in our health facilities because we are the first and possibly the last point of contact.”