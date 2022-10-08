Netflix reviews for weekender- Week 42

DO REVENGE (2022)

It was a very simple high school movie, felt like one we have seen before. Drea dominated her school as the high school elite, she was so pretty, charming and classy, she dated a guy from a very wealthy family, who was the dream of every girl, and little did she know that he meant her no good. One day a sex video got out to the public and this ruined her career and future, she was filled with rage and wanted to carry out revenge, you would need to watch the entire movie to see the length she had to go, to make him pay for his sins. The 1h 58m Teen Films, a comedy movie directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, featured Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah and many more.

BANK ROBBERS (THE LAST GREAT HEIST) 2022

This was a documentary form of movie that explained a very bad bank robbery case that occurred in 2006, with a group of men who went to rob a bank in Buenos Aires, they went away with millions of cash and disappeared into the thin air. The men felt they wanted to do something good for their community as the bank had been treating their customers unfairly; it felt like a payback for all they had done. The movie told the story of the robbery incident and the motives from the different angles of the men that were involved. It was weird to hear their reasons, how they planed it from under the ground, executed it smoothly and seamlessly and went away without being caught. The 1h 50m Documentary/Crime movie was directed by Matias Gueilburt, they featured Fernando Araujo and others who told the story.

LOU (2022)

From the word go I could sense that this movie was going to be an exciting one, I could just tell that the action scenes would kick in quickly, so be a bit patient. Hannah had a lovely sweet daughter they were neighbors to Lou, one night during a bad stormy rainy day, Hannah’s daughter gets kidnapped by a strange man and is taken away. In the quest to find her daughter Hannah is left with no choice but to seek help from her wicked Landlady Lou to join her in search for her kidnapped daughter, which she agreed to willingly. The revelation from both women that night will leave you in so much shock as you won’t see the twist coming, I enjoyed it and felt it was a good story but not really like one we haven’t witnessed before. If you enjoy crime drama movies then search no further as this top 10 trending movie on Netflix, would be worth your time. The 1h 47m movie was directed by Anna Foerster, the movie featured Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Lorgan Marshall-Green, Greyston Holt, Matt Craven, Toby Levins etc.