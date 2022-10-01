Netflix reviews for weekender- Week 41

LOVING ADULTS (2022)

The new movie just got released this year, and when I noticed that it was trending I decided to check it out, well I was glad I did, it kind of reminded me of “Acrimony and Home Sweet home” a few years back in a way. So Leonora was married to Christian who was a very handsome successful architect, they had a son, who was a teenager and had struggled with his health for a while, Leonora had to give up her career to manage the home and take care of their son, while Christian had to fend for the family. The main drama started when Christian comes back home one day and decides he wants out, complaining that he was tired of the marriage and wasn’t happy anymore. Well Leonora wasn’t ready for out and she was willing to sacrifice anything to make sure they remained as one big happy family you need to check out the movie to see the length she was willing to go, I guess there is just a thin line between love and hate. The 104m mystery/thriller movie was directed by Barbara Topsoe-Rothenborg, they featured Dar Salim, Sonja Richter, Sus, Wilkins, Mikael Birkkjaer, Morten Burian and many more.

NO LIMITS (2022)

This was a movie based on a true life story about a young girl, I just couldn’t believe how the movie ended. Roxana was a very pretty young girl in high school, but had a passion for sea diving, so she decides to take a break to go and learn more, on getting to the school she falls madly in love with her coach Pascal, who was a selfish greedy guy, but little did she know. Pascal was ready to push her to the extreme to make sure she sets the world record, despite warnings and calls from her mum and grand dad, Roxana was bent only listening to only Pascal, ignoring her family and she paid the heavy price for that at the tail end, make sure you wait for it, be very patient and watch till the very last scene and you will understand the entire movie. It left me in so much pain and I could only wish it ended better, well such is life, sometime we win some and other times we lose some, but some losses are devastating. The 1h 58m French, Drama, Romance, sports movie was directed by David M. Rosenthal, they featured Camile Rowe, Sofiane Zermani, Cesar Domboy, Laurent Fernandez etc.

END OF THE ROAD (2022)

It was nice to see Queen Latifah back in this brand new movie, I guess I went in with so much expectations and I felt like they weren’t met. So Latifah was a mother of 2 lovely kids, she lost her husband to a terminal disease which left them broke, so they had to sell of everything and move to her mums place to start over, the entire movie was the road trip. How she had to save her kids and brother from a group of bad guys. The crime/thriller movie of about 91m was directed by Millicent Shelton, they featured Ludacris, Beau Bridges,Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCain and many more.