Netflix reviews for weekender- Week 35

BODY CAM 2020

Mary J. Blige played the role in this movie as Renee Lomito-Smith, after the death of her son, which affected her badly, she had to return to work, only to discover that her colleagues are being killed by a supernatural being, and she is forced to investigate deeper and finds out that she is running out of time with the one person that can put an end to this. the 97m horror movie was directed by Malike Vittal, they featured Nat Wolff, David Zayas, Anika Noni Rose, Demetrius Grosse, e.tc.

INTERCEPTOR (2022)

Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) was abandoned and humiliated by the force she wholeheartedly supported, yet when sent on a mission to protect the missile interceptor base in the middle of the ocean, she packs her bag and leaves her dream job. The movie quickly unfolds as she is faced with difficult decisions on who to trust on not as the base get hijacked by Alexander Kessel, a former US military intelligence officer, she almost gave up her life to stop them from destroying loads of cities, she was the real MVP, fantastic action packed 96m movie directed by Matt Reilly, also starred Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenance, Paul Caesar, etc.

JUNGLE LAND (2020)

Stain was Lions elder brother and manager and was desperate for them to make money, he loaned money from some loan sharks, that they couldn’t pay back, which lead them to being sent on an impossible mission that could end up destroying them, they either had to go or get killed, this almost divided the brothers. The 90m Drama movie was directed by Max Winkler, they featured Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell, Jessica Barden, John Cullum and many more.

HUSTLE (2022)

It was so nice to see Queen Latifah back in this brand new movie play the role of a very supportive wife to Stanley Sugerman’s, whose love for basketball was unmatched, he travelled across the world to search for young talented basketball players who would become stars for the Philadelphia 76ers. The search leads him to Spain, where he finds a talented unrefined young talent called Bo Cruz, who he was willing to stake his life for till he became a great player, he was the reason for Bo Cruz success. The beautiful story had a beautiful lesson, we all need to be given a second chance and Bo Cruz didn’t take it for granted. The 118m drama movie was directed by Jeremiah Zagar, feature Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Ben Foster, etc.