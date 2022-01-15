Netflix reviews for the week

ARMY OF THIEVES (2021)

I have had this movie on my list for such a long while, I was glad I finally made out time to see it, it was a nice suspense packed movie about a guy who was always talking about breaking complicated vaults, one day he was contacted by a pretty lady to join them unlock the strongest vaults in the world not for the money necessarily, but to break the world record as the best walk in and escape heist, I just couldn’t believe it but they pulled them all out, brilliantly and so easily too. The 2h 7m thriller movie was directed by Matthias Schweighofer, it featured Ruby O. Fee, Nathalie Emmanuel, Matthias Schweighofer, Staurt Martin, etc, do check it out I am sure you will enjoy it.

MOTHER/ANDRIOD (2021)

A brand new movie released in 2021 that is now topping the charts, the 1h 51m thriller/Sci-Fi movie told a very simple story about Georgia and Sam and the challenges they had to face as the ran from city to city to exit their country as they faced serious issues with artificial intelligence, all they wanted was to find a safe haven to have their baby and that small task seemed almost impossible, you will need to watch the entire movie to see how it went down. The movie was directed by Mattson Tomlin, they featured Chloe Grace Moretz, Algee Smith, Raul Castillo and many more.

Read also: New movie, Over Her Dead Body, premieres January 7th in cinemas

CRAZY RICH ASIANS (2018)

Well for those of you who weren’t able to catch this movie in 2018 when it was first released, you have a unique opportunity to catch this movie now on Netflix, I absolutely adored this movie and every aspect of it, it was just so sweet and nice. So Rachael had being dating Nick Young for a while now and had no clue she was engaged to. Nick was from one of the wealthiest family is home country but lived a very simple and humble life just to find true love, Rachael was in so much shock when she arrived, she had to proof herself worthy of their most eligible bachelor. I still can’t get over the wedding scene wait for it, you would love it also. The 2h 1m romantic/ comedy movie was directed by Jon M. Chu, they featured Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, etc.

THE HUNTSMAN: WINTER’S WAR (2016)

This was a simple movie used to showcase the ancient times and they made it look so real, Eric and Sara had to fight earnestly to survive the wrath of Queen Freyaan evil sorceress and her sister, Ravenna, in the process they had to conceal their feelings for each other, nice epic action-packed movie, you have to pay full attention and do not bling your eyes, if you enjoyed ancient war movies and stories then this might be your movie for the weekend. The 2hours fantasy/ Drama movie was directed by Cedric Nicolas- Troyan, they featured great acts like Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Nick Frost & many more.