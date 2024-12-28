Netflix reviews

A ROYAL DATE FOR CHRISTMAS (2023)

Welcome to the long-awaited Christmas weekend, well come to think of it, it actually seems like all we have now are Christmas movies and series, and I sure do struggle with series, but I am actually looking forward to “Squid Game 2” coming soon, I bet you are also. Well to the movie in question, So Bella was a young pretty lady who owned a small boutique store in town, one faithful day a tall, charming, confident well refined matured guy walk into her store to get some new suits as his luggage didn’t arrive with him, he will have to make do with whatever they have in store. Bella in her courteous amazing way goes all out to assist him, without any inclination of who she was dealing with. Well, she serves him properly and he pleads with her to accompany him to a fund raising, you will need to check out the entire movie to find out if they were able to by-pass their social status and influence to entire into a meaningful relationship. The 87m Canadian, romantic comedies, comedies, romance movie was directed by Bradley Walsh, they featured acts like Danica Mckellar, Damon Runyan, Nigel Hamer, Patrice Goodman, Vickie Papavs.

ALMOST CHRISTMAS (2016)

Looking for a beautiful black American Christmas movie with loads of drama, then this is exactly what you are looking for. To the movie Walter was a widower who had recently lost his wife, he couldn’t focus or movie on anymore, to the point that he wanted to sell their old home without seeking approval from his kids, just to help him heal and forget his loving wife, in order to move on and proceed with his thoughts, he invites his 4 kids home for Christmas so they could spend some time together being the first Christmas together after their mums demise. Little did Walter know that his good and kind gesture will translate into a dramatic and chaotic Christmas one he will never forget in a hurry. The 110m language, substances, suggestive content, was directed by David E. Talbert, they featured actors like Kimberly Elise, Omar Epps, Danny Glover, John Michael Higgins, Romany Malco, Mo’Nique, Nicole Ari Parker, J.B Smoove, Gabrielle Union, Jessie T. Usher and many more.

BRINGING CHRISTMAS HOME (2023)

Searching for a simple basic Christmas movie to watch and while away time with this weekend, then this might be your option, if you like them nice and slow, was a bit too slow for me and also as predictable as always, but not one of my most exciting one. In this Christmas movie Rusell who owns a small store must work with Caroline a military professor who was on break during Christmas to resume the new year in another school. The two must team up to find the old military man whose uniform they found in the store alongside, use the letters sent to him by his old girl friend of decades ago to trace if he was still alive, this seemed so serious, I thought they were going to be paid millions for it, of be tendered a trophy, but guess what it was just to make someone’s Christmas dream a reality. Well, you will have to go check it out to find out if they found the old soldier or any of his family members. The 87m Canadian, drama, romance movie was directed by Mike Rohl, they stared actors like Jill Wagner, Paul Greene, Jess Brown, Simon Arblaster e.t.c

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

