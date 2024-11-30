Netflix reviews

OUR LITTLE CHRISTMAS (2024)

I promised that every week till Christmas I will bring you one good Christmas movie to watch over the weekend and I am keeping up to my promise. This week I am reviewing a brand-new movie Christmas movie called “Our little secret”. It was nice to Lindsay Lohan play the lead role as Avery, she was a young ambitious young lady that lost her mom she loved so much, to manage her pain, she decides to run away from her small city to London to start afresh, to avoid home, her dad and her long-time boyfriend. They both move on to become great and successful only to bump into each other 10years later in a very awkward way, well you will have to go check out the movie to see how they met, will they let out their secret of the past or just sweep it under the mat and move on, well I guess moving on isn’t as easy as we think. I totally loved and enjoyed this movie, the entire drama, switch and unveiling at the end will leave you amazed, anyway Christmas movies are all about love and joy, so savour them all. The 101m romantic, comedy movie was directed by Stephen Herek, they featured actors like Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Jon Rudnitsky, Katie Baker, Judy Reyes, Tim Meadows, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos and many more.

THE HUNT (2016)

If you missed out this horror movie of a few years ago, you have another opportunity to check it out as this movie is trending again on the top 10 movies on Netflix. If you enjoy, loads of shooting, killing and blood, welcome this is for you. So, if you are going to totally understand and enjoy this movie, you must start from the very beginning and wait till the very end, you will smile wondering just like me what did I just watch. To the movie a group of men and women were picked from different locations across America and brought to a manor pack, where they will have to run and fight for their survival, they were not allowed to leave the park but run around to save their lives, immediately they woke up from their slumber, they found out that people were shooting at them from all angles and everywhere in the park was a trap. You will need to watch the movie to the very end to why they were chosen and who the culprits behind this inhumane act were, absolutely unbelievable. The 90m horror action movie was directed by Craig Zobel, they featured actors like Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Wayne Duvall, Ethan Suplee, Emna Roberts, Christopher Berry, Sturgill Simpson, Kate Nowlin and many more.

CRYPTO BOY (2023)

I had saved this movie for a long while, but only got the opportunity to check this movie out and it wasn’t bad after all. To the movie Amir was a 20-year-old boy who worked with his father who ran a burrito food business, he had managed this business for decades and wanted the business to remain the same way, despite the ever-changing environments and stiff challenges from new fierce competitions. Amir wanted to help his father make some changes which will make them more profitable, but his dad was stubborn, in order to get away from his dad, he takes a new job to sell crypto for a new company only to find out that every single thing was a fluke and scam, he had dragged in everyone that cared to know around him into this investment and before they will blink their eyes. They had lost it all, brilliant movie reminded me of the popular scam that raved in Nigeria a few years ago. The 103m movie Dutch drama movie was directed by Shady El-Hamus they featured actors like Shahine El-Hamus, Sabri Saad El-Hamus, Minnie Koole, Evrim Akyigit, Nadia Amin, Volodymyr Barabanov, Leny Breederveld, Pepijn Cladder, Pascal Feels Deelstra e.t.c.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment

