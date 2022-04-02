Netflix review for the weekend

BRIDGETON SEASON 2 (2022)

The first season of Bridgerton swooped in and saved us back in 2020 after months of lockdown and pandemic living, and now, Netflix recently blessed us with season 2, which excitingly features a more diverse cast. Sisters, Kate (played by Simone Ashley) and Edwina (played by Charithra Chandran), and their mother, Mary Sharma (played by Shelley Conn), arrive in 1800s Mayfair London from India in search of a husband for Edwina – to the keen interest of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey). This interest ends up in a messy love triangle between the Sharma sisters amid Lord Bridgerton focusing on fulfilling his duties as the viscount. I was extremely impressed to see a dark-skinned woman as the romantic lead, but not surprised because when the series’ first hit our screens, it shattered the notion many people had of Regency Era romances, where white people would typically take front and Centre roles. Produced by Chris Van Dusen, season 2 lived up to my expectations after being totally hooked by season 1.

THE KITCHEN (2019)

If you are looking for an action packed weekend watch, I recommend The Kitchen on Netflix. Set in 1978, three mob wives boss up to run a tough New York City neighborhood also known as Hell’s Kitchen, following the imprisonment of their Irish gangster husbands. Starring Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss as the leading ladies, the trios go from housewives to gangster chicks quite flawlessly as they deal with the Mafia, shake down businesses in the neighborhood, and even dismember bodies to earn respect and keep their newly attained power. The Kitchen was written and directed by Andrea Berloff, an American screenwriter and producer best known for co-writing the biographical drama Straight Outta Compton. It was also really nice to see two comedy queens (Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy) take on more serious roles in this crime drama but more importantly, I could not have predicted the way the film ended.

WIDOWS

This was a nice crime, drama thriller movie that told the story of how four women led by Viola Davis came together to perform one last operation that will enable them raise enough money to pull themselves out from the debt left on them by their deceased husbands, you need to watch the entire movie to see the lengths they went through to get out of this crisis. The 129m movie was directed by Steve McQueen, they featured Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki etc.

AGAINST THE ICE 2022

A brand new 2022 movie that told the story of the great length a group of men had to take just to make it out alive from the deep Greenland (Iceland), this movie was based on a book titled “Two Against the Ice” written by Ejnar Mikkelsen. The 103m movie was Danish action/drama movie was directed by Peter Flinth, he featured Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed and many more.