Navigating life’s twists – A Review of Ufuomaee’s A Small World 2 Three Weddings and a Funeral

Title: A Small World 2: Three Weddings and a Funeral

Author: Ufuomaee

Year of Publication: 2017

Number of Pages: 323​

Category: Fiction

If you enjoyed Season 1 of ‘A Small World’ by Ufuomaee, you’ll likely be eager to dive into Season 2. However, the mention of a funeral in the subtitle may raise concerns about which character might meet a tragic fate.

This unsettling hint adds an air of tension, but your curiosity and excitement to continue this engaging story will undoubtedly propel you forward.

You might feel a sense of relief that this season isn’t centered around Valentine’s Day and the overwhelming drama that accompanied it in the previous season. This shift in focus promises a fresh perspective, allowing for a welcome break from the intensity of earlier events. Yet, as you immerse yourself in the new season, it quickly becomes evident that the drama is far from over. Prepare yourself for unexpected twists and turns, as Season 2, while appearing less tense at first, unfolds with its own intensity.

The author stays true to her word with the subtitle “three weddings and a funeral,” skillfully weaving in the chaos of planning these weddings. However, the unexpected death will catch you off guard, reminding you that life is full of surprises. It’s essential to address issues promptly before they escalate into larger problems.

You may find yourself occasionally struggling to remember the characters, much like in Season 1, but rest assured that their distinct personalities and backstories will soon come back to you. The book features a large cast, reminiscent of Ufuomaee’s previous works, but this diversity of characters enriches the story rather than detracting from it. The intertwining plotlines create a compelling reading experience, as relationships overlap and influence each other in significant ways.

In contrast to Season 1, you’ll notice that this season is less scandalous, placing a greater emphasis on character development. Some characters undergo remarkable transformations, evolving from flawed individuals to more admirable figures, while others decline further into their issues. The story effectively portrays the real-life challenges that married couples face, offering reassurance to readers that they are not alone in their struggles.

The book highlights the imperfections of humanity, making it all the more relatable. Readers will connect with the characters’ real-life flaws and complexities, fostering a deeper emotional resonance. Some couples achieve happy endings, while others do not, mirroring the unpredictable nature of life. This reality might serve as a painful reminder for some, potentially prompting them to set the book aside. However, the valuable lessons woven throughout the story are likely to keep them engaged and reflective.

While the book is enjoyable, it becomes clear that the characters’ pasts continue to haunt them, offering crucial insights into their current situations. The book skillfully teases impending scandals, keeping you on the edge of your seat as you eagerly anticipate what will happen next.

Ufuomaee has a remarkable ability to create suspense, leaving you craving the next chapter, much like the anticipation of waiting for Season 3 to uncover further developments. Her storytelling skill ensures that readers remain captivated throughout.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the

Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

