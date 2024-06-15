Music is a source of hope, healing – Shady Blue

Folashade Aboderin, also known as Shady Blue, believes her music is more than just entertainment; it’s a source of hope and healing for her audience. “Music can be healing,” she said. “Maybe I was called to create music for hope and healing.”

Aboderin disclosed this at her recent event, “Shady Blue Live in Lagos.” The show, featuring the Ginger Bread Band, marked the launch of her latest album and drew an enthusiastic crowd.

Her unique blend of Afrocentric soulful jazz fusion has set her apart in the music industry. She shared the motivations behind her decision to perform in Lagos with BDWeekender, stating “It was just an impromptu decision. In the last two years, I’ve lost a lot of people in my life. I wanted to do something meaningful, something my kids could be proud of.”

This live performance in Lagos was a significant milestone for the soulfull singer, as it was her first live show in Nigeria. “I’ve never performed live in Nigeria before,” she told BDWeekender. “I decided to do this just over a week before I came and I did everything by faith. It’s been a very sad time, losing people close to me. Sitting here talking to you today is not by my power but by the grace of God.”

Shady Blue’s journey in music began in Nigeria, where she started singing at the age of four. Her early performances at local shows, such as those at the Cultural Center in Ibadan and Adamasingba, set the stage for her future in music.

After moving to the UK at 16, she continued to pursue her passion, performing in various auditions and meeting influential figures in the music industry, including JJC Skills, D’Banj, Don Jazzy, etc.

Despite facing personal and financial challenges, including being a single mother of two and balancing multiple jobs, Shady Blue pushed forward with her dream. “I don’t have money trees behind my house as people think I do,” she said. “But I wanted to do this because, if I leave this world today, I want to have something that my kids can see and be proud of.”

Reflecting on her journey, she acknowledged the difficulties of being a female artist in the music industry. “As a black woman, music is not easy,” she said. “Being in the music industry as a woman is one of the most difficult things you can ever think of.”

Unfazed by these challenges, she remains committed to her craft and her unique sound. “I want to be remembered for my lyrics and the sound of my music,” she said. “My music is very unique. Even if it is not as commercial as the trends. My roots are in jazz and soul, and I stay true to that.”

Shady Blue’s dedication extends beyond her music. She aspires to mentor young artists and help struggling female musicians. “I want to be able to mentor young artists, be a guide for them,” she said. “From my experience and the struggles I’ve had, I want to be an ambassador for female artists and some male artists as well.”

The event featured performances from other talented artists, including Ema Onigah, Gwen, and Eniggy. She also dedicated the show to three close friends and colleagues she recently lost: Femi Adepegba, Steve Osagie, and Charles Granville. “Losing someone is not easy, and I dedicate this day to them because they would have wanted to see me do this,” she said.