Much ado about Reality TV Shows

There have been arguments about reality TV shows being staged or scripted. This is a valid point of view given that some are obvious. However, some still portray reality which is essentially their selling point. Nevertheless, whatever the argument is, there are lessons for the viewer to be learnt.

Disclaimer: This is an opinion piece and not for everyone’s action. I like to look at different POVs and play the “devil’s advocate” from time to time. Please read with an open mind.

What I think is the biggest sell for reality shows is the platform they provide. In my opinion, it doesn’t really matter if it is a new show or an existing one; if the producers position it properly, it will make a name for itself. This also goes for the show participants. How you position yourself to viewers matters. The beauty of it is that you can actually be acting or faking it, but it’s all part of the packaging, not so? So as a potential reality star, you need to ask yourself- what do I want to be known for? How can I show the best parts of me or the parts I want people to see? The key takeaway here is that even if you do not win the “prize”, you are still better off than someone that is unknown.

Another thing to understand critically is that these TV shows actually portray reality- so do movies, documentaries and the likes- but more so TV shows where people from different walks of life meet each other for the very first time and have to live together and interact for a period of time. For most of us, if we really look deeper, we can relate to almost everything that occurs. This is simply because they are real people, facing real life decisions which they have no control over and no script to tell them what their next step will/should be. For deep thinkers like me, it’s an opportunity to look inwards, identify with the happenings and draw lessons from them. It can be both entertaining and educative at the same time.

Finally, reality shows have different forms. They may not be set up in the traditional way, such as the likes of Keeping up with the Kardashians or Big Brother are set up. They may actually come in other forms that are competitive e.g The Voice, Nigerian Idols or not necessarily for entertainment such as Book clubs, retreats and fellowships.

The point is that all of these are really just platforms to show other people and even yourself who exactly you are. It is now up to them (and you) what you do with the outcome. In most cases, we have seen the “non-winners” succeed more than the winners of a competition or reality show. This confirms that it is not about the title of the show or how popular or entertaining it is, but about the individual.

A person can move from unknown to known, behind the scene to in front of the camera, and ordinary to star, depending on their point of view. How do you see the opportunities that are out there? Playpen or Platform?

Stephanie is a strategy and business development professional with experience across various sectors including media, technology and energy. She is a Beta Gamma Sigma International Society honour member and mainly writes about organisational culture, emotional intelligence, and societal issues.