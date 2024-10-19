Mr Eazi, Isime, Nwune celebrate creativity in ‘Bold Futures 2.0’ campaign

Top Nigerian celebrities, Mr Eazi, Nancy Isime, Ifeanyi Nwune, and William Chechet are again celebrating creativity by inspiring individuals to embrace challenges, confront fears, and break through barriers on their path to success through Glenfiddich Bold Futures 2.0 campaign.

At a press conference recently held at The Speakeasy, the brand introduced the Mavericks for this year’s campaign tagged Celebrate the Bold 2.0 – Mr Eazi, Nancy Isime, Ifeanyi Nwune, and William Chechet – as key collaborators for this bold new chapter.

Activities around the Bold Futures 2.0 campaign will officially kick off on 20th October 2024 with the launch of a limited-edition sleeve design. The campaign encourages individuals to push boundaries and rise to their fullest potential, echoing the brand’s philosophy of redefining success through boldness and creativity.

During the press briefing, guests were provided with a comprehensive overview of the campaign’s vision, objectives, and upcoming activations. A key highlight was the opportunity to hear directly from the Mavericks, who shared personal stories of perseverance, creativity, and boundary-breaking, all core values of Glenfiddich’s ethos.

Mr Eazi, a returning collaborator, expressed his excitement, saying, “Being part of the Bold Futures campaign for the second time is a great honour. Glenfiddich’s commitment to boldness and creativity aligns perfectly with my own journey of making fearless moves and conquering my fears.”

Nancy Isime echoed these sentiments, adding, “It is an honour to be once again associated with a brand that celebrates pushing boundaries. Glenfiddich’s principle of being self-challenging to attain success is something I connect with deeply in my career and personal journey, and I am super thrilled to be a Maverick”

Building further excitement, Ifeanyi Nwune encouraged attendees to anticipate what’s ahead, stating, “Bold Futures 2.0 is packed with exciting elements, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve created.”

The session continued with an engaging Q&A session, where media attendees had the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the brand and the personal journeys of the collaborators.

Alongside Shaffy Bello who graced the occasion with her presence, each Maverick shared reflections on their career paths, emphasizing the values of perseverance, creativity, and a strong commitment to breaking boundaries—traits that align with Glenfiddich’s brand ethos – as key components of their journey to the peak of their careers.

Following the event, the collaborators were honoured with an intimate dinner at the Wine Lab, followed by a celebratory after-party at the WBar. The highlight of the evening was the presence of John Boyega, British actor and film producer who, as a self-driven and creative individual thriving in the diaspora, joined the celebration to commend the collaborators, expressing his deep admiration for their boldness and creativity in pursuing their individual careers.

The Celebrate the Bold 2.0 campaign will continue with a series of events, including the Glenfiddich Experimental Night, the Sleeves Launch, and Mavericks Meet & Greet sessions in Lagos and Abuja. These activations will further reinforce Glenfiddich’s commitment to inspiring boldness, creativity, and innovation.

Share