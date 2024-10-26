Mr and Miss Nigeria International Pageant: Fostering Nigeria’s cultural heritage, diversity

In Nigeria, beauty pageants have advanced, and today it has become a combination of creative showcase of cultural display and knowledge sharing between men and women of diverse ethnic backgrounds.

It was in the light of fostering Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage that Brendance and Crusader Limited gathered thousands of Nigerians in Uyo recently for the grand finale of the Mr. and Miss Nigeria International Pageant 2024.

Held in line with the ARISE Agenda of Umoh Eno, governor of Akwa Ibom State, the pageant demonstrates a commitment to cultural promotion and youth empowerment, and it was themed ‘Traditions United’.

It went beyond a pageant to involve a celebration of Nigerian culture, beauty, and diversity, as contestants from across the country competed for the coveted titles.

The epic finale showcased dazzling performances, breathtaking costumes, and an unparalleled display of grace and talent.

The pageant has become a leading platform for discovering talent, fostering cultural exchange, and promoting the rich heritage of Nigeria.

With the audience comprising dignitaries, celebrities, and pageant enthusiasts, the event was a perfect execution of glamour and elegance.

After a rigorous competition filled with intense moments of passion and hard work, the new kings and queens emerged, proudly representing their states and the nation.

Ohaja Joseph Chibunna from Abia State and Giwa Steve Greatness from Ondo State were crowned Mr. Nigeria International 2024 and Miss Nigeria International 2024.

Speaking at the event, Brendan Nsikak, CEO of Brendance and Crusader Limited, said the pageant was held in Akwa Ibom due to the passion the state government showed and the state’s reputation as a tourist state.

“We decided with our partner, Popcaw of MATV New York, to take this pageant to Uyo. The idea of taking the event to Akwa Ibom is to give the state world-class entertainment. We also want to explore the state’s eco-tourism strength. When you talk about eco-tourism and tourism in Nigeria, we talk about Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Ekiti, Plateau and Bauchi,” he said.

He lauded the Akwa Ibom State Government for the invaluable support; unwavering commitment and hospitality that made the event a success.

“We are grateful for the partnership and for aligning with the pageant’s vision of promoting Nigerian culture. We also appreciate our esteemed sponsors and partners, whose contributions were instrumental in creating a memorable event,” Nsikak said.

As the new king and queen embark on their reign, they are expected to contribute to societal growth, using their platforms to inspire change, advocate for important social issues, and embody the true spirit of leadership.

They will embark on a year-long journey, serving as ambassadors for various causes and platforms that promote Nigerian culture, tourism, and global representation.

They will also have the opportunity to compete in international pageants, further elevating the Nigerian presence on the global stage.

Other winners from various categories include Eric Boyi Edwin from Taraba State, who secured second position and was named Mr Nigeria International Global while Emmanuel Oku from Cross River State, who claimed third position, was named Mr Nigeria International Tourism.

In the women category, Omolara Olita from Ogun State, who secured the second position became Miss Nigeria International Global; Yunana Promise from Taraba State, who took the third position became Miss Nigeria International Tourism while Precious Chidiebube from Abia State took the fourth position and became Miss Nigeria International Culture.

