Moving to Nigeria? Lola OJ Shares What You Should Know

If you are looking for a guide that covers the highs and lows of relocating to Nigeria – information that paints a picture of what it’s like to move to and live in Africa’s most populous country.

The good news is that Lola OJ has authored a book titled Before You Move To Nigeria.

This is a must-read for anyone thinking about relocating to Nigeria. No, not on vacation. It also contains information for people who have already moved but require assistance navigating their new surroundings.

To fill that void, this book discusses personal experiences as well as the experiences of others who have moved to Nigeria, in order to provide you with a clear picture of what it’s like to live here.

Omolola Ojetola, popularly known as Lola OJ, a British-born Nigerian creative, debuted her much-anticipated book – Before You Move To Nigeria – in London on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, in a room filled with exceptional women, lovely conversations, and notable personalities from various walks of life, including Maria Okan, Perri Edwards Shakes-Drayton, Lola Maja, and others.

Read also: A Pastor’s Daughter Goes Astray- A Review of Tosin Sanni’s Unchained

Before you move to Nigeria gives you a glimpse of the hustle and bustle of Nigeria’s fine cities, as well as the financial, emotional, physical, and mental demands that anyone living in Nigeria must face on a daily basis. Coupled with the fictitious story of Titi, you will understand the culture shock that may occur, the real costs of relocating, safety considerations, the challenges of migration, and the steps you must take, all written as if she is sitting right next to you.

Practical issues such as how to make successful connections through networking and how to begin as an employee or employer are decisions you make as you migrate to Nigeria.

Contributing to the overall development of the country exposes you to the vast array of opportunities and exciting and fun experiences that Nigeria has to offer. Lola OJ share sneak peeks of Before You Move To Nigeria – https://youtu.be/yvAzIa7A9L4

Lola OJ had to navigate a country full of opportunities after moving to Nigeria from the United Kingdom with no plan. Despite the difficulties that everyone faces, she has built a successful brand for herself.

This, along with other people’s stories, gave her enough insight to write the educational book, Before You Move To Nigeria, which will be invaluable to you as you return to the country. Before You Move To Nigeria is available for purchase at https://beforeyoumovetonigeria.com/.