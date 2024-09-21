Movies leaving Netflix from September 24th to 30th

Prepare your popcorn and queue up your watchlist, because Netflix is bidding farewell to a variety of movies this September
Whether you are a fan of classic thrillers, heartwarming dramas, or animated adventures, this is your final chance to watch these movies before they vanish from the platform.
September 24th
A Walk to Remember (2002)
September 27th
Force of Nature (2020)
Great News (Seasons 1-2)
Inheritance (2020)
September 29th
Good Witch (Seasons 1-7)
September 30th
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Clerks
Conan the Barbarian
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
Dumb and Dumber
Dune
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Hacksaw Ridge
Home
Hot Tub Time Machine
How to Get Away With Murder (Seasons 1-6)
The Lego Movie
Léon: The Professional
Major League II
Mr Bean’s Holiday
Muriel’s Wedding
My Girl 2
Natural Born Killers
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Reality Bites
S.W.A.T.
The Wiz
Uncle Buck
Wild Things