Movies leaving Netflix from September 24th to 30th

Prepare your popcorn and queue up your watchlist, because Netflix is bidding farewell to a variety of movies this September

Whether you are a fan of classic thrillers, heartwarming dramas, or animated adventures, this is your final chance to watch these movies before they vanish from the platform.

September 24th

A Walk to Remember (2002)

September 27th

Force of Nature (2020)

Great News (Seasons 1-2)

Inheritance (2020)

September 29th

Good Witch (Seasons 1-7)

September 30th

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Clerks

Conan the Barbarian

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

Dumb and Dumber

Dune

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Hacksaw Ridge

Home

Hot Tub Time Machine

How to Get Away With Murder (Seasons 1-6)

The Lego Movie

Léon: The Professional

Major League II

Mr Bean’s Holiday

Muriel’s Wedding

My Girl 2

Natural Born Killers

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Reality Bites

S.W.A.T.

The Wiz

Uncle Buck

Wild Things