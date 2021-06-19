More than friends… less than lovers

I was the best graduating student in my school and my parents gifted me a trip to Dubai and I could go with a friend. There’s only one person in the world that I could do that trip with and it was Annie. This wasn’t our first trip together anyway. We have been besties since I could spell my name. Sometimes I didn’t even remember that the poor child was a girl. I groomed her in the ways of the “fellas” until she became a tom boy.

Annie wore nerdy glasses, baggy shirts and pants and boots. She played football, she climbed trees and rode motorcycles. There was nothing girly about this girl.

So on this particular trip, her parents literally begged her to shop for girly stuffs. “You’re a graduate now, you’ll start working so you have to dress the part”, her mom said pleadingly.

Annie and I had the time of our lives in Dubai and we returned with enough clothes to open a shop. The problem wasn’t really about the things she got or the number of clothes bought, but it was…hmmm! It was the beginning of my problem.

Ladies and gentlemen, I have known this girl all my life, I have always seen her as “my bruv”, but this new Annie with the girly dresses, contact lens and high heel shoes was totally different. Her new look was doing things to my senses that were never there before. Her transformation was a complete 360 degrees. I never “hesperet” it. Who would have known that beneath those baggy shirts and pants were curves to kill for.

She was all woman. I got really uncomfortable around her because I began to look at her in a different sort of way. I no longer wanted her as my bestie.. maybe I was selfish but I wanted more. I found myself falling for her. I was attracted to Annie.. I was smitten by her looks and I couldn’t help myself.

Read Also: What it takes to produce reality TV shows that people love

But Annie, she was still her jolly self. The clothes didn’t change her personality one bit.

Months went by and I continued to struggle with my feelings for her, I didn’t like the way guys checked her out whenever we were out. So I decided, that I’d make a move and show her, not tell her how I feel.

It was a hot Saturday afternoon, Annie and I were playing a game of chess and I slowly leaned over and tried to kiss her. She literally froze. You could see her shock. She quietly stood up and walked away without saying a word, I instantly realised that I had bitten more than I could chew.

Our relationship became strained afterwards as Annie started avoiding me. No calls, no text messages, no visits, she made sure we had no form of contact for eight months. I thought I was going to die. This was the longest Annie and I had stayed apart. It hurt more because when our friends family asked questions, I didn’t have the nerve to tell them what I did.

Christmas came early for me when Annie showed up at my doorstep. She looked every inch a lady, really beautiful, a total knock out from head to toe but wait a minute…her big forehead, fat cheeks and gap teeth were still there. Oh and the way her forehead creased when she was upset about something. This girl was still “my bruv”. She just wore a dress and I thought she looked good? Eeew! Please remind me, what did I find attractive in her again?

We did our handshake and I pulled her into a tight hug. We remained that way for what seemed like ages. I had missed my friend. She kicked off her shoes and folded her legs on the couch (typical Annie style). I knew I had goofed and we had to talk.

I realised that with Annie, I don’t want a lover, I want a best friend. Taking our relationship to another level could easily ruin everything. We are friends with benefits.. Yes benefits. I have enjoy the benefits of learning and growing with her over the years, traveling the world together, sharing the love and bond of our families, building businesses together at our young age etc..those were benefits I didn’t want to destroy simply because she dumped her dungarees for skirts. People make that mistake a lot times. Some relationships should simply remain as friends and nothing more. It is possible to love your friend but it does not have to be in a romantic way. Yeah, some relationships thrive when friends become lovers but that’s not always the case.

Annie does not want to be in a relationship with me and she has never conceived it. She enjoys my company cos am that guy she can vibe with, converse and laugh with, feel comfortable with and simply be herself with. Sometimes we don’t have to complicate things by spoiling things..we just go with the flow and enjoy it. Sometimes it’s better to remain friends than to become strangers after lovers. You get me right?

I’ll love to hear from you..

udy1717@gmail.com

Udy Osaro-Edobor

@udys_chapter.