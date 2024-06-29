MMA2 hosts first airport wedding in Nigeria today

The Murtala Muhammed Airport, Terminal 2 (MMA2), the domestic terminal being operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, will today host Nigeria’s first airport wedding at the ticketing hall of the terminal in Lagos.

Alli Olamide Miracle, the to be bride and Agboola Abiodun Qudus, the groom will take their marital vows at the airport in the presence of their families, friends, and well-wishers.

The initiative called ‘My Airport Wedding,’ is the first of its kind, set to hold today Saturday, June 29th, 2024, would involve a real intending couple taking their marital vows.

My Airport Wedding is going to be one for the books, and it will help to promote the MMA2 terminal and Nigeria’s travel industry.

Passengers and other terminal users will get to witness and share in the couple’s beautiful love story, stirring up excitement in the hearts of all those who experience this remarkable event.

“We are people of love; we love our passengers, we love our terminal users, and in our little way of proving this, we are giving a bride the opportunity to have her dream wedding.

“This event will have a remarkable impact on the travel, entertainment, and aviation industries at large, as we intend to thrill our audience with this never-before-seen activity in an airport terminal.

“It will also boost the recognition of MMA2 and the Nigerian aviation sector at large across the world.

The event is geared towards creating an unforgettable experience for everyone, both those present to witness it physically and others who will catch up with the videos and pictures posted online,” Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi

Head, Corporate Communications, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited said.

With its slogan, ‘More than a terminal,’ Yinka-Olawuyi said Bi-Coutney is not limited to just facilitating flight operations.

“We take pride in creating activities and experiences within our terminal for our passengers and terminal users through different expressions.

“In line with our dedication to innovation, we constantly create activities and initiatives that help us achieve our goal of being more than a terminal for flying from one destination to another. This dynamic mindset is one of the reasons we have stayed at the top of the game,” she said.