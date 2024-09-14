Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Nigeria’s Got Talent Season 3 partner to boost talent development

The Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy has announced a partnership with Pure Imagination Production & Filmworks Limited, the official franchise holder of the Got Talent reality show in Nigeria and Ghana, for the much-anticipated new season of Nigeria’s Got Talent.

This collaboration aims to drive talent discovery and development across the country, supporting the Federal Government’s initiative to diversify the economy through investment in the creative sector. The National Council for Arts and Culture is also a key partner in this effort.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s Got Talent history, blending entertainment with cultural promotion.

The Ministry will take an active role in the show, with over 15,000 participants benefiting from its Creative Leap Accelerator Program (CLAP), a flagship initiative designed to fuel economic growth, foster innovation, and empower the nation’s creative talent. Clap is implemented through the National Council for Arts and Culture and integrated with ICE & Origins key iniatives of the NCAC which are embedded in Clap.

“CLAP is designed to foster an environment where talent can thrive, ideas can flourish, and new industries can emerge,” said Musawa.

She emphasized the importance of capacity building and collaboration, stating, “Through the clap platform we are offering world class and comprehensive form training, mentorship, and resources, we aim to empower our creatives talent to excel and innovate. The National Council for Arts & Culture is the implementation agency and has built a network of close to 1000 hubs, co working spaces and partners in the public and private sector to deliver this program.

Obi Asika, Director-General of NACA, added, “We believe Nigeria’s Got Talent is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of our national identity. By showcasing our natural talent, cultural heritage and destinations on this global platform, we are projecting the culture while introducing it to new generations and international audiences. NCAC Is the implementing agency for CLAP which is aligned with ICE our digital platform with blended learning through partner hubs and Origins which is our data & business insights platform which will serve as a digital repository for Nigeria’s history, culture and content.

“This is not just about discovering the most talented Nigerians; it’s about celebrating who we are as a people,” said Mr. Pedro Rotimi, Principal Consultant of Pure Imagination and Filmworks.

“With the global distribution power of Fremantle, including partnerships with YouTube and TikTok, Season 3 promises to be the most exciting and culturally rich edition yet. We’re weaving the vibrant tapestry of Nigeria’s diverse cultures into the very fabric of this competition.

“The Show will air on Netflix, NTA, Ait, Africa Magic as well as YouTube and TikTok wit. Got Talent is the world’s premier Reality Show. It’s The No.1 entertainment show in 35 countries across the globe, as well as the Guinness World Record holder as the most successful reality format with 87 Franchises currently running across the world.

“It is the talent show with no age limits, no artistic restrictions and no cultural boundaries. It combines emotional auditions with judges’ battle and incredible talent performances.”

As the excitement for Nigeria’s Got Talent Season 3 builds, NGT is set to air in the first quarter of 2025, and the buzz is palpable.

This season will feature auditions in 15 cities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, offering a platform for participants nationwide to shine. Beyond showcasing individual talents, the new season will celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, with each audition city featuring exhibitions, performances, and collaborations with local creative artists as well as capacity building workshops and talent management sessions led by NCAC.

The return of Nigeria’s Got Talent offers opportunity for state governments to showcase their unique arts, culture, and tourism to a global audience. As the show travels across 15 cities, each state can leverage this international platform to attract attention and investment.

Nigeria’s Got Talent made its unforgettable debut in 2014, captivating audiences and leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment scene. After a hiatus due to the global economic downturn, the new season will launch production in January 2025, reigniting the search for Nigeria’s Most Talented individual.

The Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy is entrusted with the responsibility of harnessing, nurturing, and maximizing talents, potential, and cultural assets for the advancement of national development.

National Arts and Culture Agency The National Arts and Culture Agency (NACA) is Nigeria’s premier institution for the promotion and preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.

Through strategic partnerships and national initiatives, NACA fosters a deeper appreciation of Nigerian arts and culture across the entire ecosystem and is the home of Nigerian Soft Power.

Pure Imagination and Filmworks is the official franchise holder of Nigeria’s Got Talent, committed to delivering world-class entertainment that highlights Nigeria’s vast talent and rich cultural heritage. Known for innovation and excellence, the company continues to raise the bar in the Nigerian entertainment industry.