“Mikolo”: A magical adventure that captures hearts and inspires minds

Nollywood’s Anthill Studio is set to enchant audiences with its latest creation, “Mikolo,” a family adventure-fantasy film directed and written by the talented Niyi Akinmolayan.

This captivating movie not only promises to entertain but also carries essential life lessons and a strong message of empowerment.

What is Mikolo about:

Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Ondo State, Nigeria, “Mikolo” unfolds as a heartwarming family adventure. The film revolves around two curious children who embark on an unforgettable visit to their grandmother’s house.

Their innocent exploration leads them to the mystical Irumole forest, home to enchanting creatures. A twist of fate occurs when one of these magical beings, drawn by a simple snack, secretly follows them home, setting the stage for an extraordinary holiday.

However, when local hunters capture the creature, the children must summon their courage to save their newfound friend and return it to its mystical realm. This quest also becomes an opportunity for their parents to mend their fractured relationship and work together to rescue their missing children.

The technical marvel behind Mikolo



Scheduled to hit theaters on August 18, “Mikolo” pushes the boundaries of filmmaking by seamlessly blending live-action with cutting-edge CGI. The film’s innovative production techniques include advanced VFX software and live scanning of human actors to create breathtaking flying scenes. This commitment to visual excellence showcases Anthill Studio’s dedication to offering top-tier entertainment that rivals even Hollywood’s capabilities.

Read also: 7 movies to watch on Netflix this August

A Message of empowerment and unity:

Niyi Akinmolayan, the visionary producer behind “Mikolo,” aims to create a new era of family-oriented storytelling in Nigerian cinema. He believes in inspiring children to dream big, be adventurous, and stand strong against adversity. The film’s protagonist, Funke, embodies these values as her curiosity opens the door to a world of wonder, teaching her and her brother the importance of teamwork, compassion, and bravery. Through their journey, the siblings also become catalysts for healing their parents’ fractured marriage, showcasing the power of unity within families.

A remarkable ensemble:

The cast of “Mikolo” includes esteemed actors who share their enthusiasm for this groundbreaking project. Yemi Eleso reflects on his fear-conquering experience on the mountain set during the premiere, while Pharez Obioha commends the film’s ability to exceed expectations, noting the fusion of adventure, creativity, and imagination.

Similarly, Daniel Etim Effiong expresses his excitement about working with Anthill Studio and contributing to a project that caters to children and families.

A testament to change:

With “Mikolo,” Anthill Studio offers not just a movie but a transformative experience. This film opens a gateway to empowerment, gender equality, and the boundless possibilities of imagination. As the film resonates with audiences, it marks a milestone in Nigerian cinema, urging families to embark on a cinematic journey that unites, uplifts, and inspires.

Audience reactions:

Audiences young and old were captivated by “Mikolo” during its premiere. 9-year-old Fesyisola Mikel echoes the film’s central message of believing in oneself and pursuing the impossible.

Also, Riyo David, who played the role of Abula (forest guard), lauded the movie’s focus on obedience and cultural preservation. His sentiments are shared by the audience, reflecting the film’s historical significance and the positive energy it radiates.

As the countdown to the cinematic release of “Mikolo” continues (August 18, 2023), anticipation grows for a cinematic experience that promises laughter, tears, and a renewed sense of familial unity. Don’t miss out on this magical journey that invites families to dream, believe, and stand strong in the face of challenges.