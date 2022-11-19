Meta hosts creators day in Lagos to support and empower creators

Meta recently hosted its first Creators Day in Lagos Nigeria, attended by over 50 creators across tech, lifestyle, entertainment, travel, beauty and fashion creator territories.

The event included a series of workshops aimed at empowering creators with skills and knowledge to establish and grow their brands, reach their audience and earn a living while doing what they love. During the workshops, Creators learned how they can use Reels in new and creative ways, get future-ready by utilising the latest tools and features on the platforms, how to stay safe online, how to monetise their content on Facebook and Instagram and how to establish real relationships with brands.

During the creators workshops, experts from Meta touched on how Creators in Nigeria can realise their more opportunity, creativity and full potential while using Meta technologies. Rofhiwa Maneta, Strategic Partner Manager, Creators, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta shared insights about how Reels can open more opportunities for creators’ discoverability and audience development as they share their unique skills that resonate with their audience. Natalie Choufani, Partner Solutions Manager, Creator Partnerships at Meta also emphasised on how creators can monetise their Reels on Instagram and Facebook. In addition to these, Geoff Reinhardt, Global Head of Partner Safety, explored the best practices to keep creators safe on Instagram and Facebook.

While speaking with the creators at the workshop, Nada Enan, Head of Communications at Instagram, MEA, addressed the myth of shadow banning and explained how the ranking and recommendations of content like Reels work on Instagram. She also shared more insights on how the Instagram algorithm works and how creators can leverage reels to improve their reach and visibility.

According to Enan “Meta is committed to supporting creators in Nigeria to realise their creativity and full potential. We recognise the amazing content they create on our family of apps and that is why we have set aside a day like today to celebrate their good work and successes. We at Meta are delighted to give creators the power to build community and bring the world closer together.”

The workshops were attended by a unique crowd of content creators, ranging from Eric Okafor, Ìfẹ́dayo Agoro, Dr Ayodele Renner, salemkinging, Nonye Udeogu, The Social Media Oga, Joseph Onaolapo, Victor Anyanwu, plantboy.ng, i_am_tjan, Tee Kuro, Hamda ‘Koya, Tijesunimi Olupekan, Sisi Yemmie, Nicole Chikwe, Swit Ope, laughpillscomedy and ayomidate among others.

In the evening, Meta hosted an intimate and immersive dinner experience with some of Nigeria’s top creators like Broda Shaggi, a Nigerian comedian and actor; Maryam Apaokagi, a skit maker, comedian and cinematographer; Mr Macaroni, an actor and content creator; Miss Techy, a female digital creator popularly known for her captivating VFX videos on Instagram; Elozonam Ogbolu, an actor, singer and music producer; Dimma Umeh, a fashion blogger and content creator; Taymesan Emmanuel, a media personality/podcaster and Nelly Agbogu, a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

Attendees were treated to an evening of fine dining, networking with the Meta team, as well as receiving insightful tips through a fireside chat Tomike Adeoye and Bunmi George. During the Fireside chat hosted by Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Meta, the two leading Creators shared their journeys to being authentic and adding value through their content on Instagram.