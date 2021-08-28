Mental health benefits of sip and paint activities: An alternative form of recreation in Lagos

Over time, especially since the emergence of the pandemic; there has been a worthy emphasis on mental health and activities (whether recreational or otherwise) that help boost it.

The emphasis on self-care and its direct effect on mental health has been pointed out on all forms of media; social media and even main stream media.

Which brings us to “sip and paint” activities that have garnered traction in Lagos in recent times, even more so during the pandemic and the realization that it’s the world’s “new normal”.

Read also: Lagos spends N2bn on insurance premium

“Sip and Paint” is a therapeutic activity where wine is being enjoyed while you express yourself through a paint brush, it is quickly becoming an alternative form of recreation; this can be an activity assumed to be for the typical quiet and introspective person, the Lagosian that loves quietness. This can be enjoyed by anyone, especially those that want to block out the typical hustle and bustle of Lagos life.

Here are some spots to enjoy this activity:

The Metaphor: located at 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island; sip and paint activities are organized by Sip and Paint Ng; the sessions are held every day; 3 times a day at different times (2pm, 4pm and 6pm). Sometimes organizers switch things up and change the venue; which is communicated via social media. Paint supplies are provided by the organizers.

Just Paint Ng: Paint and sip parties are organized by Just Paint Ng in various venues which are communicated via social media. Significant to not is the fact Just Paint Ng also hosts outdoor paint and sip events (for those that may want to spice things up).

Art Fusion Ng: An exclusive sip and paint community here in Lagos, every week; a theme is selected along with a new venue; the paint supplies provided are modelled to take after the theme. It is worth an experience.

Self-care is something we should all invest in; in no small ways. When our minds are healthy, it transcends to our lives, the quality of our lives improve.