Mek Experts introduces Nigeria’s first door-to-door concierge car repair service

Mek Experts, a Lagos-based startup, has unveiled Nigeria’s first door-to-door car repair service, offering car owners a convenient alternative to traditional auto repair workshops. The service allows customers to have their vehicles repaired at home or work, with an option for pick-up and drop-off for repairs requiring off-site attention.

Deji Olatunji, founder and CEO of Mek Experts, described the service as a game-changer in the automobile repair industry. “We specialise in door-to-door concierge car repairs, with specialist mechanics providing onsite repairs or offering pick-up and drop-off services. Our model is designed to ensure a smooth and convenient experience for our clients,” he said.

To build trust and ensure reliability, the company provides a comprehensive job warranty for all repair services. “Every service is backed by a warranty,” Olatunji said, highlighting the company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Olatunji, who has 12 years of experience as a car sales executive, has sold over 5,000 vehicles and managed top-tier automobile workshops. He credits mentors such as Mr. Olu Tikolo and Chief Michael Adeojo for shaping his career and preparing him for this entrepreneurial journey.

Olatunji credits resilience as the driving forces behind his company’s success. At the 7th edition of 100 Persons of the Year (awards), organized by 40 Under 40 Nigeria, he shared how a chance encounter with comedian and actor Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Woli Arole, became a turning point.

During the event, Arole encouraged awardees to network, collaborate, and leverage the strengths of others. Inspired by this message, Olatunji approached Arole, who commended his boldness, saying, “Deji showed the kind of courage required to be successful.”

Reflecting on this moment, Olatunji highlighted how it mirrored the audacity that birthed Mek Experts. “This is a testament to the same audacity we embraced two years ago when, against all odds, we launched Mek Experts to redefine car repairs and ownership in Nigeria,” he said. This approach, grounded in innovation and determination, has positioned Mek Experts as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s automobile service industry.

The launch of Mek Experts is a fulfilment of a personal ambition inspired by Olatunji’s parents, whose entrepreneurial efforts motivated him to pursue his dream. “Seeing their courage and resilience taught me valuable lessons about building something of your own,” he said.

In addition to car repairs, Mek Experts operates a platform for buying and selling pre-owned vehicles with extended warranty and service packages. The company promises a secure and transparent process, focusing on reliability and affordability for clients.

“Our platform offers a seamless experience for pre-owned vehicle transactions, ensuring clients can trust the process,” Olatunji explained. As the company embarks on this new phase, Olatunji shared his guiding principle: “Never wait for tomorrow to act on today’s opportunities.”

Mek Experts aims to redefine vehicle repair and ownership experiences in Nigeria, bringing innovation and convenience to its customers.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share