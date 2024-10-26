Meet Toyin Fashakin, Nigeria’s techpreneur who earned global tech hero certification

Toyin Fashakin, the head of payment services at Interswitch Group, has been awarded the Global Tech Hero certification, making her the 124th professional to achieve this certification.

Her recognition by The Connected Awards underscores her contributions to the fintech industry, where she has spent over 17 years spearheading digital transformation, fostering innovation, and driving operational excellence in the payments and financial services sector.

At Interswitch, Fashakin’s leadership has been nothing short of transformative. Her role in driving innovative solutions has redefined customer experience and operational efficiency, positioning her as a trailblazer within the fintech landscape.

Her expertise spans crucial areas like design thinking, software automation, and business analysis, further strengthened by her strategic project and product management skills. Fashakin’s dedication to deploying critical systems like cloud ERP and robotic process automation tools has been instrumental in enhancing financial service operations.

Industry colleagues praise her dedication to excellence and mentorship. Nosakhare Adewale Aladeselu, who collaborated with Fashakin at First Bank of Nigeria, commended her leadership in implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 and RPA integration, which streamlined workflows and improved customer satisfaction.

“Her technical prowess and vision were vital in delivering a complex CRM project that raised the bar for operational excellence,” Aladeselu noted.

Toyin’s colleagues also highlight her role in empowering the next generation of IT professionals. “Toyin is not only an exceptional IT professional but also a mentor with a collaborative spirit,” said Kanyinsola Ijaware, who worked closely with her.

This award, however, spotlighted her as the 9th distinguished professional, and 20th certified expert in the Product Category to achieve this honor.

Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, congratulated her on behalf of the organisation, said, “Toyin embodies leadership, technical excellence, and social impact.” Her recognition as a Global Tech Hero cements her legacy as an industry leader and role model, advancing fintech across Africa and inspiring professionals worldwide

