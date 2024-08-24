Meet Queen Kanyimpa, who abolished slavery and empowered women in guinea-bissau

The Bijagos Archipelago, located off the coast of Guinea-Bissau in the Atlantic Ocean, is a region known for its unique social structure where women hold significant power. Among the Bijago people, particularly on Orango Island, women have long been the cornerstone of society, leading in various aspects of life, from economic activities to spiritual leadership.

The reign of Queen Kanyimpa

Between 1910 and 1930, Queen Okinka Pampa Kanyimpa, also known as Kanjimpa, ruled the Bijago people on Orango Island. During her reign, she achieved notable milestones, including the abolition of slavery, the extension of women’s rights, and the protection of her people from Portuguese colonization.

Kanyimpa’s leadership was not just political but also deeply connected to the cultural and spiritual fabric of the Bijagos society. Her efforts in maintaining the sovereignty of the island and advocating for women’s rights have left a lasting legacy that continues to be revered across the archipelago.

Read also: 8 remarkable African queens who shaped history

The role of women in Bijagos society

Women in the Bijagos Archipelago play a central role in both public and private life. They are responsible for the economic activities of the community, including agriculture and resource management.

On Orango Island, women are the primary organizers of labour, and they own the homes in which they live. They also have the authority to choose their husbands and propose marriage, a practice that contrasts sharply with traditions in many other parts of the world.

In addition to their economic responsibilities, women are integral to the spiritual life of the Bijagos people. The society is led by priestesses, known as baloberas, who oversee animist ceremonies and maintain the sacred spaces of the community.

These priestesses are chosen from maternal clans, which are key to the social structure of the Bijagos. The oroñô, or village chief, is also selected from these maternal clans, further emphasizing the matriarchal nature of the society.

Read also: 5 richest queens of all time, with estimated worth at $17.5 trillion

The preservation of culture and the environment

The Bijagos people have maintained a close relationship with their natural environment, relying on subsistence farming, fishing, and gathering for their livelihood. Women play a crucial role in preserving this way of life, ensuring that the traditions and knowledge of their ancestors are passed down to future generations.

This deep connection to nature is reflected in the Bijagos’ animist beliefs, where the spiritual world is seen as intricately linked to the physical world.

Read also: 5 African Queens who have held Miss World title

In 1996, the Bijagos Archipelago was declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, a recognition of the community’s efforts to preserve its natural environment.

Despite the pressures of modernity, including increasing school attendance and the influence of Western lifestyles, the women of Orango Island continue to uphold their traditions and maintain their leadership roles within the society.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.